DrChrono's First Virtual Healthcare Hackathon 2021 Invites Developers to Build New Applications on the DrChrono API

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., the company developing the essential platform and services for modern medical practices, today announced that it will host its first Virtual Healthcare Hackathon 2021 inviting developers and designers the opportunity to leverage the DrChrono API to build new and original applications and tools for the healthcare industry. To celebrate the most innovative projects in each category, DrChrono will be giving over $15,000 in cash and prizes. COVID-19 has made a noticeable impact on the healthcare landscape and the needs of patients and doctors can benefit from new apps that can address doctor/patient data exchange, health analytics and online scheduling to name a few.



“We believe the best solutions in healthcare are built with technology prowess and an innovative spirit, not just from clinical expertise. We’re excited to see tech-forward developers put themselves in the shoes of a doctor, patient, or medical staff and build something that will bring their practice into the modern age of healthcare and also for practices that are managing the changes brought on by the pandemic,” said Daniel Kivatinos, co-founder and COO of DrChrono. “Whether a developer builds with a primary care physician, cardiologist, or urgent care clinic in mind, they can make an immediate impact and build cutting edge tools on the DrChrono API.”

DrChrono Virtual Healthcare Hackathon 2021: How it Works, Requirements and Criteria:

Requirements and what to submit: Entrants will need to sign up and obtain access to the required developer tools from DrChrono and complete a project as described in the official Hackathon rules and requirements. Entrants will be required to create an app and share a link to the application designed, a list of technologies and data sets used, a brief explanation of how the tech was used, a slide deck, and a 5 minute video that includes footage that explains the project’s features and functionality through a comprehensive demonstration.

Criteria: Overall appeal, patient usefulness, physician usefulness and visual accessibility.

Categories: Founder’s Choice, Doctor’s Choice, Patient Experience, Modern Health Solutions and Engineer’s Choice. 12 winners will be selected, two in each category, except Modern Health Solutions which will have four winners.

Dates to remember: Submissions will open on December 1, 2020 and the deadline to submit is January 12, 2021. Winners will be announced on January 29, 2021.

Judges: Michael Nusimow (CEO and Co-Founder of DrChrono), Daniel Kivatinos (COO and Co-Founder of DrChrono), Dr. Ali Sadrieh, Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (Founder of evo Advanced Foot Surgery), Lyndsay Donhoff (Vice President of People and Culture at DrChrono), Shahram Famorzadeh (Vice President of Engineering at DrChrono), Marjon Harvey (Vice President of Sales at DrChrono), Angie Morales (Director of Marketing at DrChrono), and Steve Goldberg (Director of Engineering at DrChrono).

Prizes: More than $15,000 in cash and prizes including Apple iPads, Apple Pencils, Apple gift cards and Amazon gift cards.

To register and learn more about DrChrono’s Virtual Healthcare Hackathon 2021 in more detail visit, DrChronohackathon2021.devpost.com .



About DrChrono

DrChrono develops the essential platform and services for modern medical practices to make care more informed, more interactive, and more personalized. The open platform powers electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing, and revenue cycle management solutions for thousands of physicians and millions of patients, and is fully extensible via a robust API and marketplace of applications and services. The platform is facilitating millions of patient appointments and is processing billions of dollars in medical billing. For more information visit www.drchrono.com .

