Draft Corporate Governance Directive for Rural and Community Banks

11/11/2020 | 04:31am EST

BANK OF GHANA

DRAFT CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

DIRECTIVE

For Rural and Community Banks

NOVEMBER, 2020

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DIRECTIVE 2020 - For RCBs

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART I - PRELIMINARY .....................................................................................................................................

3

Title .........................................................................................................................................................................

3

Application .............................................................................................................................................................

3

Interpretation .........................................................................................................................................................

3

Objectives ..............................................................................................................................................................

4

PART II- RELEVANT LEGAL REQUIREMENTS..........................................................................................

5

Disqualification of Directors, Employees and Key Management Personnel ................................................

5

Disclosure of Interest by Directors .....................................................................................................................

5

Intervention of the Bank of Ghana in Appointments........................................................................................

6

PART III- SOUND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STANDARDS .............................................................

7

Shareholding and Ownership .............................................................................................................................

7

Restrictions on shareholding of Rural and Community Banks.......................................................................

7

Board Charter........................................................................................................................................................

7

Duties of the Board...............................................................................................................................................

8

Board's Roles and Responsibilities....................................................................................................................

8

Compliance Declaration ......................................................................................................................................

9

Duty of Care and Loyalty ...................................................................................................................................

10

Corporate Culture and Values ..........................................................................................................................

10

Succession Plan .................................................................................................................................................

10

Separation of Powers.........................................................................................................................................

10

Restrictions to Directors ....................................................................................................................................

11

Board Qualifications and Composition ............................................................................................................

11

Board Size ...........................................................................................................................................................

11

Directors' Appointments ....................................................................................................................................

11

Board Chairperson .............................................................................................................................................

11

Board Secretary ..................................................................................................................................................

12

Board Meetings ...................................................................................................................................................

12

Board Discussions..............................................................................................................................................

13

Board Sub-Committees .....................................................................................................................................

13

Audit, Risk and Compliance Sub-Committee .................................................................................................

14

Credit Sub-Committee .......................................................................................................................................

14

Appointment of Key Management Personnel.................................................................................................

14

Key Management Personnel Responsibilities ................................................................................................

15

Internal Auditor....................................................................................................................................................

15

Appointment of External Auditors.....................................................................................................................

16

Internal and External Audit Functions..............................................................................................................

17

Page 1 of 26

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DIRECTIVE 2020 - For RCBs

Board Compensation .........................................................................................................................................

17

Disclosure and Transparency ...........................................................................................................................

17

Ethics and Professionalism ...............................................................................................................................

18

Corporate Governance Certification ................................................................................................................

18

Cooling-offPeriod ...............................................................................................................................................

18

Relevant Provisions of the Act 930 ..................................................................................................................

19

PART V - TRANSITIONAL PROVISIONS ......................................................................................................

20

Tenure of Board Chairperson ...........................................................................................................................

20

Tenure of Directors.............................................................................................................................................

21

Tenure of General Manager/Supervising Manager .......................................................................................

21

Tenure of External Auditor ................................................................................................................................

22

Effective Implementation Date..........................................................................................................................

22

APPENDIX...........................................................................................................................................................

23

1.

Governance Structure...............................................................................................................................

23

2.

Boards' Oversight Responsibilities .........................................................................................................

23

3.

Board Audit/Compliance Committee ......................................................................................................

23

4.

Key Management Personnel ...................................................................................................................

24

5.

Management Committees ........................................................................................................................

24

6.

Internal Audit ..............................................................................................................................................

25

7.

Compliance Function ................................................................................................................................

25

Page 2 of 26

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DIRECTIVE 2020 - For RCBs

PART I - PRELIMINARY

Title

1. This Directive may be cited as the Corporate Governance Directive for Rural and Community Banks, 2020.

Application

2. This Directive is issued under the powers conferred on the Bank of Ghana by Section 56 of the Banks & Specialized Deposit Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930) and shall apply to Rural & Community Banks (RCBs).

Interpretation

3. In this Directive, unless the context otherwise requires,

a "Board" means the board of Directors of the Rural & Community Banks (RCBs).

b "Corporate Governance" means the manner in which the business and affairs of an RCB is governed by its Board and Key Management. This includes how its: strategy and objectives are set; risk appetite/tolerance are determined; day-to- day business is operated; interests of depositors are protected and shareholders obligations are met. It also includes aligning corporate activities and behaviour with the expectation of operating in a safe and sound manner, with integrity and compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

c "Duty of Care" includes the duty of a director to act in utmost good faith towards a RCB and to act at all times in the best interest of the RCB so as to preserve its assets, further its business and promote the purposes for which it was formed.

d "Duty of Loyalty" includes a director's duty not to act in his own interest, or the interests of another person(s), so as not to conflict with the interest of the RCB or the Director's fiduciary duty to the RCB.

e "Key Management Personnel" means the General Manager/Supervising Manager and all the Departmental Heads, the Managers of significant business units and any other Key Management, as may be determined by the regulated financial institution.

f "Regulated Financial Institution" this refers to licensed rural and community banks.

Page 3 of 26

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Ghana published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 09:30:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
