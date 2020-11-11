Draft Corporate Governance Directive for Rural and Community Banks

|
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART I - PRELIMINARY .....................................................................................................................................
Title .........................................................................................................................................................................
Application .............................................................................................................................................................
Interpretation .........................................................................................................................................................
Objectives ..............................................................................................................................................................
PART II- RELEVANT LEGAL REQUIREMENTS..........................................................................................
Disqualification of Directors, Employees and Key Management Personnel ................................................
Disclosure of Interest by Directors .....................................................................................................................
Intervention of the Bank of Ghana in Appointments........................................................................................
PART III- SOUND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STANDARDS .............................................................
Shareholding and Ownership .............................................................................................................................
Restrictions on shareholding of Rural and Community Banks.......................................................................
Board Charter........................................................................................................................................................
Duties of the Board...............................................................................................................................................
Board's Roles and Responsibilities....................................................................................................................
Compliance Declaration ......................................................................................................................................
Duty of Care and Loyalty ...................................................................................................................................
Corporate Culture and Values ..........................................................................................................................
Succession Plan .................................................................................................................................................
Separation of Powers.........................................................................................................................................
Restrictions to Directors ....................................................................................................................................
Board Qualifications and Composition ............................................................................................................
Board Size ...........................................................................................................................................................
Directors' Appointments ....................................................................................................................................
Board Chairperson .............................................................................................................................................
Board Secretary ..................................................................................................................................................
Board Meetings ...................................................................................................................................................
Board Discussions..............................................................................................................................................
Board Sub-Committees .....................................................................................................................................
Audit, Risk and Compliance Sub-Committee .................................................................................................
Credit Sub-Committee .......................................................................................................................................
Appointment of Key Management Personnel.................................................................................................
Key Management Personnel Responsibilities ................................................................................................
Internal Auditor....................................................................................................................................................
Appointment of External Auditors.....................................................................................................................
Internal and External Audit Functions..............................................................................................................
