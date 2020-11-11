Draft Corporate Governance Directive for Rural and Community Banks

PART I - PRELIMINARY

Title

1. This Directive may be cited as the Corporate Governance Directive for Rural and Community Banks, 2020.

Application

2. This Directive is issued under the powers conferred on the Bank of Ghana by Section 56 of the Banks & Specialized Deposit Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930) and shall apply to Rural & Community Banks (RCBs).

Interpretation

3. In this Directive, unless the context otherwise requires,

a "Board" means the board of Directors of the Rural & Community Banks (RCBs).

b "Corporate Governance" means the manner in which the business and affairs of an RCB is governed by its Board and Key Management. This includes how its: strategy and objectives are set; risk appetite/tolerance are determined; day-to- day business is operated; interests of depositors are protected and shareholders obligations are met. It also includes aligning corporate activities and behaviour with the expectation of operating in a safe and sound manner, with integrity and compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

c "Duty of Care" includes the duty of a director to act in utmost good faith towards a RCB and to act at all times in the best interest of the RCB so as to preserve its assets, further its business and promote the purposes for which it was formed.

d "Duty of Loyalty" includes a director's duty not to act in his own interest, or the interests of another person(s), so as not to conflict with the interest of the RCB or the Director's fiduciary duty to the RCB.

e "Key Management Personnel" means the General Manager/Supervising Manager and all the Departmental Heads, the Managers of significant business units and any other Key Management, as may be determined by the regulated financial institution.

f "Regulated Financial Institution" this refers to licensed rural and community banks.