Draft Kings, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

​LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Draft Kings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) investors that acquired shares between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021. Investors have until August 31, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Hindenburg Research ("Hindenburg") published a report on June 15, 2021, addressing DraftKings, alleging that the Company's merger with SBTech exposed DraftKings to dealings in black-market gaming. Their report cited "conversations with multiple former employees, a review of SEC and international filings, and inspection of back-end infrastructure at illicit international gaming websites," and alleged that "SBTech has a long and ongoing record of operating in black markets," estimating that 50% of SBTech's revenue is from markets where gambling is banned."

On June 15, 2021, DraftKings' stock price fell $2.11 per share, or 4.17%, following publication of the Hindenburg Report, to close at $48.51 per share.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 31, 2021.

