Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Draft shows EU to propose aviation fuel tax in green policy push

07/04/2021 | 10:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An aeroplane flies underneath the jet stream of another aircraft above the Italian city of Padova

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission has drafted plans to set an EU-wide minimum tax rate for polluting aviation fuels, as it seeks to meet more ambitious targets to fight climate change, a document seen by Reuters shows.

The European Commission is drafting an overhaul of EU energy taxation, as part of a package of measures it will propose on July 14, to meet a target to reduce EU greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030, from 1990 levels.

A draft of the Commission's tax proposal takes aim at aviation, which escapes EU fuel taxes.

That exemption "is not coherent with the present climate challenges and policies," the document said, adding that EU tax rules promote fossil fuels over green energy sources and need rewriting to support the bloc's climate goals.

The proposal would impose an EU-wide minimum level of tax on energy products supplied as aircraft fuel for flights within the EU.

From 2023, the minimum tax rate for aviation fuel would start at zero and increase gradually over a 10-year period, until the full rate is imposed. The draft proposal did not specify what the final rate would be.

Sustainable fuels, including renewable hydrogen and advanced biofuels, would not face minimum EU taxes during that 10-year period.

The Commission declined to comment on the draft proposal, which could change before publication.

POLITICALLY DIFFICULT?

Introducing the proposals could be politically difficult. Changes to EU tax rates require unanimous approval from the 27 EU countries, meaning a single state could veto them.

EU countries are responsible for setting national taxes, although Brussels can set bloc-wide minimum rates.

The levies would be based on a fuel's energy content and environmental performance, meaning polluting fuels would become pricier.

The aim is to encourage airlines to start switching to sustainable fuels, such as e-kerosene, to curb greenhouse gas emissions. Uptake of such fuels has been hampered by high costs, and they make up less than 1% of Europe's jet fuel consumption.

Brussels is also expected next month to propose requirements for airlines to use a minimum share of sustainable fuels, to stir demand for them.

The minimum EU tax rate would not apply to cargo-only flights or to "pleasure flights" and "business aviation". That could include recreational use of an aircraft or a company using a plane, not for public hire, to conduct its business. Member states could choose to tax those flights' fuel on a national basis.

The draft proposal would also introduce minimum tax rates on polluting fuels used for waterborne navigation, fishing and freight transport within the EU.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, additional reporting By Sabine Siebold; Editing by John Chalmers and Barbara Lewis)

By Kate Abnett


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:25aDraft shows EU to propose aviation fuel tax in green policy push
RE
10:20aProposal set to be unveiled on july 14. eu tax changes need unanimous approval from member states
RE
10:20aGreen aviation fuels including renewable hydrogen, advanced biofuels would not face eu tax rate for ten years from 2023 - draft document
RE
10:20aProposal would end aviation fuel's exemption from eu minimum tax rates - draft document
RE
10:20aEuropean commission to propose ten-year phase-in of eu aviation fuel tax from 2023 - draft document
RE
10:20aEuropean commission to propose minimum eu tax rate for aviation fuels used for flights within eu - draft document
RE
10:16aDidi app suspended in China over data protection
RE
09:20aHow excess cash is playing out in U.S. reverse repo and money markets
RE
09:20aWhat's next for Amazon's Bezos? Look at his Instagram
RE
09:20aJEFF BEZOS : What's next for Amazon's Bezos? Look at his Instagram
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors eye high-dividend stocks as Treasury yields languish
2What's next for Amazon's Bezos? Look at his Instagram
3How excess cash is playing out in U.S. reverse repo and money markets
4VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMIT : VITASOY INTERNATIONAL : Hong Kong drinks company Vitasoy faces China ne..
5Amazon, Tata say Indian govt e-commerce rules will hit businesses -sources

HOT NEWS