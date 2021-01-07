Draganfly Exhibiting at Consumer Electronics Show

Draganfly to Showcase its Health Security and Telehealth Technologies

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce that it will be attending this year’s Consumer and Electronics Show taking place virtually January 11-14, 2021.

Draganfly will be featuring its Vital Intelligence system which can enable existing camera systems or cameras on kiosks, drones, tables and smartphones to measure vital signs as well as its Varigard 24hr pathogen sequestration and kill sanitizing spray applied via patented drone.

“We are very proud to be bringing Draganfly to CES this year,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “CES is rooted in technology innovation. Draganfly is excited to showcase our innovations which we rolled out through the National Safely Opening Site and National Safely Opening Schools COVID-19 safety protocol. This included the development of our Vital Intelligence health-tech, our drone vaccination delivery and our 24-hour sequestration sanitizer delivered to stadiums, arenas, malls and conference centers delivered by drone.”

Draganfly will provide a live demo of its Vital Intelligence technology on January 13, 2021 at 130PM PST/430PM EST. Click here to register.

Cameron Chell, Draganfly CEO will discuss how the Draganfly Vital Intelligence technology was designed and implemented for Alabama State University. Draganfly worked with Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr, President of ASU, and local senators to help reopen the campus in September, 2020 when COVID19 outbreaks on campuses across the United States were at an all-time high.

Dr. Jack Chow, Former US Ambassador and Assistant Director-General of the World Health Organization on Infectious Disease and current Draganfly Board of Advisors member, will address the current Global Pandemic scenario and the important role of Draganfly within public facilities.

Dr. Javaan Chahl, Defense science and technology chair at the University of South Australia and Chief Scientist for Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence platform, will provide a live demo of the Draganfly Vital Sign Assessment technology which provides a quick, non-invasive (contactless) and anonymous measurement of an elevated body temperature and, with voluntary consent, heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygenation all from a camera that takes seconds to capture.

Derek Anderson, a member of the Draganfly Board of Advisors, CEO of Stamina Inc., author, philanthropist, NCAA & NBA Champion 2019, will talk about how Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence can help get employees, players, staff and fans back into arenas.

Click here to access Draganfly’s virtual booth at CES and speak with one of our team members.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge software and systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and technology developer serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact

Email: info@draganfly.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking ‎‎‎‎‎‎information” as ‎defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎‎‎and information can ‎generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎“may”, “will”, “expect”, ‎‎“intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar ‎‎‎‎‎‎terminology. Forward-looking ‎statements and information are based on forecasts of future ‎‎‎‎‎‎results, estimates of amounts not yet ‎determinable and assumptions that, while believed by ‎‎‎‎‎‎management to be reasonable, are inherently ‎subject to significant business, economic and ‎‎‎‎‎‎competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-‎‎‎‎looking statements and information are ‎subject ‎to ‎various known and unknown risks and ‎‎‎‎uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ‎ability of ‎the ‎Company to control or predict, that ‎‎‎‎may cause the Company’s actual results, ‎performance or ‎‎achievements to be materially different ‎‎‎‎from those expressed or implied thereby, ‎and are ‎developed ‎based on assumptions about such ‎‎‎‎risks, uncertainties and other factors set ‎out here ‎in, including but not ‎limited to: the potential ‎‎‎‎impact of epidemics, pandemics or other ‎public ‎health crises, including the ‎current outbreak of ‎‎‎‎the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 ‎on the ‎Company’s business, operations ‎and financial ‎‎‎‎condition, the successful integration of ‎‎technology, the inherent risks involved in the ‎general ‎‎‎‎securities markets; uncertainties relating to ‎‎the availability and costs of financing needed in the ‎‎‎‎‎future; the inherent uncertainty of cost ‎‎estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and ‎‎‎‎expenses, ‎currency fluctuations; regulatory ‎‎restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key ‎‎‎‎employees and other ‎related risks and uncertainties ‎‎disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors“ ‎‎‎‎in the Company’s most ‎recent filings filed with ‎‎securities regulators in Canada on the SEDAR ‎‎‎‎website at www.sedar.com. The ‎Company ‎‎undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking ‎‎‎‎information except as required by ‎applicable ‎‎law. Such forward-looking information represents ‎‎‎‎managements’ best judgment based on ‎‎‎information currently available. No forward-looking ‎‎‎‎statement can be guaranteed and actual ‎‎future ‎results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers ‎‎‎‎are advised not to place undue reliance ‎‎on forward-‎looking statements or information.‎