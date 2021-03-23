Log in
Draganfly Secures One Million Dollar Flight Services Contract

03/23/2021 | 09:15am EDT
Los Angeles, CA., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions, and systems developer, today announced that it has signed a $1M services deal to deploy EagleEye AI flight services with Windfall Geotek Inc. (“Windfall Geoteck”) (TSX-V: WIN) (OTCQB: WINKF).

Windfall Geotek flies mining prospect with magnetometers. The data is placed into EagleEye along with other data and provides recommended targets for mining companies to drill. This was traditionally done by fixed-wing aircraft flying mag surveys. Draganfly flies smaller patterns and uses EagleEye’s AI software to get better results and provide better potential targets using the AI data. The mining focus will be on battery metals nickel, zing, lithium, and cobalt.

Windfall Geotek is a mining services company and a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005. Windfall Geotek has contractually agreed to have Draganfly provide $1M in flight services over the course of the next year with $500,000 already directly funded and allocated.

“We are excited about this phase of Windfall’s growth with Draganfly. Bringing our two technology and service platforms together is industry-defining as we can provide the most ecologically friendly and in-depth exploration solution in the industry,” said Dinesh Kandanchatha, Chairman of Windfall Geotek. “Together we will transform primary exploration by finding low/zero carbon solutions through AI and drones.”

“We are excited about deepening our partnership with Windfall Geotek,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “EagleEye is a brilliant and unique offering that leverages Draganfly sensors and drone technology, creating a proprietary digital exploration solution that is both cost-effective and sustainable.”

About Windfall GeotekPowered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) since 2005

Windfall Geotek (TSX-V: WIN), (OTCQB: WINKF) is an Artificial Intelligence company that has been in business for over 15 years developing its proprietary CARDS analysis (AI) and data mining techniques. Windfall Geotek can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics. It combines available public and private datasets including geophysical, drill hole and surface data. The algorithms designed and employed by Windfall Geotek are calculated to highlight areas of interest that have the potential to be geologically similar to other gold deposits and mineralization. Windfall Geotek’s objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining and to continue the Land Mine detection application as a high priority. Windfall has played a part in numerous past discoveries utilizing its methodology as described at: https://windfallgeotek.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Dinesh Kandanchatha
Chairman
dinesh@windfallgeotek.com
www.windfallgeotek.com

Additional information about Windfall Geotek is available under Windfall Geotek’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor does its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inchttps://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact
email: info@draganfly.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking ‎‎‎‎‎information” as ‎defined under ‎‎applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎‎and information can ‎generally be identified by the use ‎‎of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎‎‎‎‎“may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, ‎‎“estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, ‎‎‎“plans” or similar ‎‎‎‎‎terminology. Forward-looking statements ‎and information are based on forecasts of future ‎‎‎‎‎results, ‎‎estimates of amounts not yet determinable and ‎assumptions that, while believed by ‎‎‎‎‎management to be reasonable, are ‎‎inherently subject to significant ‎business, economic and ‎‎‎‎‎competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking ‎‎statements ‎include, but are not ‎‎‎‎‎limited to, statements with respect to the flight services agreement with Windfall Geotek. ‎Forward-‎‎‎‎looking statements and information are subject to ‎various ‎known and unknown ‎risks and ‎‎‎‎‎uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the ‎Company to control or ‎predict, that ‎‎‎‎may cause ‎the ‎Company’s actual results, performance or ‎achievements to be materially different ‎‎‎‎from those ‎‎expressed or implied ‎thereby, and are ‎developed based on assumptions about such ‎‎‎‎risks, uncertainties ‎and other ‎factors set out here ‎in, ‎including but not limited to: the potential ‎‎‎‎impact of epidemics, ‎pandemics or other public ‎health ‎crises, including the ‎current outbreak of ‎‎‎‎the novel coronavirus known as ‎COVID-19 on the ‎Company’s business, ‎operations and financial ‎‎‎‎‎condition, the successful integration of ‎‎technology, the inherent risks involved in the general ‎‎‎‎‎securities markets; ‎uncertainties relating to ‎the ‎availability and costs of financing needed in the ‎‎‎‎future; the inherent ‎uncertainty of cost ‎‎estimates and the ‎potential for unexpected costs and ‎‎‎‎expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory ‎‎restrictions, liability, ‎‎competition, loss of key ‎‎‎‎employees and other related risks and uncertainties ‎disclosed under the ‎‎heading “Risk Factors“ ‎‎‎‎‎in the Company’s most recent filings filed with ‎securities regulators in Canada on ‎the SEDAR ‎‎‎‎‎website at www.sedar.com. ‎The Company ‎undertakes no obligation to update forward-‎looking ‎‎‎‎information except as ‎required by applicable ‎law. ‎Such forward-looking information represents ‎‎‎‎‎managements’ best judgment based on ‎‎information currently available. No ‎forward-looking ‎‎‎‎statement ‎can be guaranteed and actual ‎future results may vary ‎materially. Accordingly, readers ‎‎‎‎are ‎advised not to ‎place undue reliance ‎on forward-looking statements or information.‎


