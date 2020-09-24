Log in
Draganfly Selected as Sole Provider of Smart Vital Sign and Social Distancing Equipment

09/24/2020 | 09:16am EDT

Los Angeles, California, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading data, software, artificial intelligence and technology developer is pleased to announce that Richard Goldstein and Ron Cicero, veteran commercial producers leading their newest initiative in the commercial production services and equipment rental space have selected Draganfly as its sole provider of Smart Vital Sign and Social Distancing equipment for television and commercial production.

Goldstein and Cicero have both spent the past 20+ years producing high profile TV spots and branded films for Fortune 100 clients and their agencies. Their work has received accolades from the Clios, the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the AICP Awards for commercials broadcast during the SuperBowl, The Academy Awards and other marquee cultural events. The two will helm the board of a soon to be announced company supplying Draganfly’s critical diagnostic equipment to the hundreds of commercial productions looking to get back to work.

Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Safe Set Solution which provides Vital Sign and Social Distancing measurement software plus hardware for the television and commercial production industry will be the cornerstone of this new initiative. This commercial production provider is taking immediate delivery of the first 4 units (US$70K) of an eventual fleet of units to supply the annualized $6 billion commercial spot production industry.

The Draganfly Vital Intelligence technology is a contactless health measurement platform used as a pre-screening tool to help identify possible infectious and respiratory conditions for the safety of commercial and film crews; The solution is designed to be used on set as well as areas where people congregate such as airports, schools, shopping malls and other high traffic locations.

The technology does not collect personal data or use facial recognition software, but rather the system is used to understand patterns and help production companies make better decisions and react quicker to mitigate potential health threats.

“Draganfly’s Safe Set Solution will add a curtail layer of screening for commercial production sets and enable anyone working on a production to adhere to the production company’s safety policy,” said Ron Cicero. “We are confident that Draganfly’s technology will offer a solution for our clients’ productions, allowing cast and crew back on set while giving them the peace of mind that we are adhering to CDC and other health organization guidelines.”

“We have been working closely with business leaders across North America to truly get a sense of what is needed to get their people back to work,” said Cameron Chell, Draganfly CEO. “Our Safe Set Solution enables the film industry investors, insurance companies, unions and guilds to protect their investments and keep workers safe.”

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF; CSE: DFLY; FSE: 3U8) is an industry-leading data, software, AI and technology developer. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV, RPAS, and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at https://draganfly.com/.
For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inchttps://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
email: media@draganfly.com 

Company Contact
Email: info@draganfly.com 

Attachment

Primary Logo

On-set-distancing

Draganfly Inc

© GlobeNewswire 2020
