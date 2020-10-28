Log in
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call Including Live Demo of its COVID-19 Focused Infectious Disease Screening Technology

10/28/2020 | 09:16am EDT

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and Unmanned Vehicle Systems (“UVS”) sectors, announced today that it will host a virtual-only shareholder update call on October 29th, 2020 at 2PM MST/4PM EST.

The shareholder update call will be facilitated by Draganfly CEO, Cameron Chell who will provide an update on the state of the industry, Draganfly’s current projects, customers, recent sales and the future-state road map.

Earlier this week we announced launch of the Draganfly Vital Intelligence API integration for telehealth applications. The API enables telehealth applications to access the Vital Intelligence technology which will enable such applications to measure heart rate, respiratory rate and SPO2.

Dr. Jack Chow, Former US Ambassador and Assistant Director-General of the World Health Organization on Infectious Disease and current Draganfly board of advisor member will address the current Global Pandemic scenario and the important role of Draganfly.

Dr. Javaan Chahl, Defense science and technology chair at the University of South Australia and Chief Scientist for Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence platform will provide a live demo of the Draganfly Vital Sign Assessment technology which provides a quick, non-invasive (contactless) and anonymous measurement of an elevated body temperature and, with voluntary consent, heart rate, respiratory rate and blood oxygenation all from a camera that takes seconds to capture.

“I am excited to provide an overview Draganfly’s accomplishments and milestones. Draganfly has made great strides across multiple revenue streams and verticals in the past six months,” said Cameron Chell, Draganfly CEO. “I am also honoured to be joined by Dr. Jack Chow who will discuss the current global health environment and how Draganfly is positioned with its social distancing and health measuring platform. In addition, Dr. Javaan Chahl our Chief Scientist will provide a live demo of our Vital Intelligence platform.”

Registration for the call can be done here.

The Company will answer pre-submitted questions at the conclusion of prepared remarks. Investors are asked to submit their questions to investor.relations@draganfly.com.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF; CSE: DFLY; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge UVS and software that revolutionize the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV, RPAS, and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.
For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inchttps://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact
Phone: 1-306-955-9907
Email: info@draganfly.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out here in, including but not limited to: the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 on the Company’s business, operations and financial condition, the successful integration of technology, the inherent risks involved in the general securities markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements’ best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

