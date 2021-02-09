Log in
Dragos Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community

02/09/2021 | 09:04am EST
Dragos Platform to integrate with IBM Security QRadar to improve visibility and detection of IT and OT threats

Dragos Inc., a global leader in cybersecurity for industrial controls systems (ICS)/operational technology (OT) environments, today launched the new Dragos QRadar Device Support Module, which integrates with IBM security information and event management (SIEM) technology to improve visibility and detection of both information technology (IT) and OT threats. This new technology integration between Dragos Platform and IBM Security QRadar is available today, allowing defenders to leverage both technologies to improve visibility and detection across IT and OT networks.

Threats to industrial operations are increasing in frequency and sophistication, driving an executive-level response to manage associated risks. This requires security leaders to develop a strategy to ensure a program covers both traditional IT threats and emerging OT threats.

The Dragos Platform is a passive monitoring technology designed to provide OT networks with enhanced visibility of assets and threats observed in industrial environments. The Dragos Platform will now integrate with IBM Security QRadar SIEM technology, which analyzes data across an organization’s users, endpoints, clouds, applications, and networks in real-time to identify potential security threats.

Leveraging QRadar’s open application programming interfaces (APIs), the Dragos QRadar Device Support Module (DSM) is certified for release and allows Dragos and IBM customers to manage and triage threats detected across enterprise and operational networks. The new technology integration simplifies the process for security teams looking to expand existing security operations to include OT network visibility.

Furthermore, over recent months, Dragos’s experienced OT threat intelligence team has been undertaking joint research with the IBM X-Force threat intelligence team, focused on the impact of ransomware across industrial operations, which is available through a co-authored white paper available for download.

“We see this collaboration with IBM technology and the X-Force Team as a valuable step toward dramatically improving visibility and response across the entire IT/OT network,” said Clayton Coleman, Senior Business Development Manager of Dragos. “We are excited to work with IBM on joint threat research and to expand these shared technology integrations to help our customers to protect their OT systems.”

The Dragos QRadar Device Support Module (DSM) is available to the security community through IBM Security App, a marketplace where developers across the industry can share applications based on IBM Security technologies. As threats are evolving faster than ever, collaborative development amongst the security community will help organizations adapt quickly and speed innovation in the fight against cybercrime.

Interested parties are encouraged to learn more about the partnership: https://dragos.com/partners/ibm/.

About Dragos, Inc
Dragos has a global mission: to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The practitioners who founded Dragos were drawn to this mission through decades of government and private sector experience.

Dragos codifies the knowledge of our cybersecurity experts into an integrated software platform that provides customers critical visibility into industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT) networks so that threats are identified and can be addressed before they become significant events. Our solutions protect organizations across a range of industries, including power and water utilities, energy, and manufacturing, and are optimized for emerging applications like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT).

Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, DC area with regional presence around the world, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the Middle East.

Visit dragos.com for more information or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
