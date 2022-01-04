'Drastic change' toward dryness threatens Argentine corn yields -analysts

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Better-than-expected rains
boosted Argentine wheat production this season but the weather
panorama has changed "drastically" since mid-December, with
dryness threatening corn crops just as they enter critical
development stages, analysts said.
Indeed, analysts might start marking down their record high
2021/22 corn harvest estimates if it gets too dry next month.
"There is a risk of having to lower our corn production
projection," Esteban Copati, head analyst at the Buenos Aires
Grains Exchange, said on Tuesday. The current forecast is for a
record 57 million-tonne crop.
"But we can't confirm anything yet because late-planted
corn could compensate for these potential yield losses in
early-planted corn, as has happened in other seasons," Copati
added.
The South American country is the world's second biggest
corn exporter and top supplier of soymeal livestock feed, used
to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia.
Argentine farmers have planted more than 81% of the expected
2021/22 soy area and 70% of corn, according to a recent exchange
report. It expects a 2021/22 soy harvest at 44 million tonnes.
Forecasts earlier in the season warned that the La Nina
climate phenomenon might bring dryness to Argentina earlier in
the season. "But it seems that La Nina finally arrived at the
end of the calendar year, when early corn is at critical
stages," Copati said. That could affect some of Argentina's best
corn land.
Argentine wheat crops, currently being harvested, received
very good rainfall in the second part of 2021, pumping yields
higher and prompting the exchange to raise its crop estimate
three times from the end of November to the end of December to a
record 21.5 million tonnes.
Growers, however, remain worried about corn.
"The lack of rain is awful," said Santiago del Solar, who
farms in the bread-basket province of Buenos Aires.
"We assume that early-planted corn yields will be half of
what we expected. There is still hope for soy if it rains
normally through the rest of January and February, but we're
worried about La Nina," del Solar said.
In the last 15 days of 2021 there was a "drastic change" in
the weather, the Rosario grains exchange said in a report.
"Rains that had fallen almost weekly stopped and
temperatures started to climb higher than 40 degrees Celsius
(104 Fahrenheit)," it said.
"Early corn planted in the provinces of Santa Fe, Cordoba,
Entre Rios and Buenos Aires is in a particularly delicate
situation, and in the eastern part of the country, yield losses
ranging from 20% to 40% are confirmed," the Rosario report said.
"We may be facing a serious problem if the forecast of scant
rains during the first half of January is confirmed," it added.
