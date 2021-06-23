|
Dream A World Education Founder Bunny Hull to Be Inducted Into Women Songwriters Hall Of Fame
LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bunny Hull, Grammy Award winner and Founder and Executive Director of Dream a World Education, a Los Angeles-based non-profit that delivers virtual and in-classroom arts-based social-emotional learning to young children, will be inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame in a ceremony on June 25 at the Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C.
|
|