Latest News
Dream Advisors : Adds Another Logistics Asset in the Strong Region of Ulm

06/21/2021 | 03:48am EDT
Dream Advisors has recently added another modern logistics asset to its growing German portfolio.

Dream has acquired a recently built logistics asset in an established logistics park in Langenau, with direct access to motorway A7 near the motorway crossing of A8. The asset, completed in 2012, consists of approximately 10,200 m2 of high-quality warehouse space.

“This asset will fit perfectly in our cluster around Ulm and offers potential to grow the rent over the near term”, explains Matthias Femes, Director Investments of Dream Advisors.

About Dream Advisors

Dream Advisors is affiliated with the Toronto-listed Dream Industrial REIT (TSX: DIR.UN). DIR currently owns a €2.4 billion diversified industrial real estate portfolio comprising 186 assets totaling approximately 2.7 million square meters of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, U.S., and Europe.

In addition, over the past several years Toronto and Frankfurt listed Dream Global REIT assembled a portfolio of €4.3 billion in Europe and is well known in many local European markets.

During 2020, the REIT acquired 42 industrial and logistics properties in the Netherlands and Germany totaling about €300 million through 13 separate transactions. In 2021, including this transaction, we have acquired 17 more properties totaling more than €280 million.

Dream Advisors expects to continue to actively acquire European assets in 2021. Dream Advisors has been assisted by Greenberg Traurig (legal), Duff & Phelps REAG (technical) and Logivest (brokerage).


© Business Wire 2021
