Dream Finders Homes : Acquires H&H Homes

10/08/2020 | 10:40am EDT

Dream Finders Homes has completed the acquisition of Fayetteville, NC based homebuilder H&H Homes. Founded in 1991 by Ralph and Linda Huff, H&H Homes currently operates in 10 markets throughout the Carolinas and has built over 9,000 homes since inception while planning to deliver over 1,000 homes in 2020.

“Linda and I are extremely pleased with our new partnership with Dream Finders Homes and we are proud to be a part of the DFH Family. The Dream Finders team, under the leadership of Patrick Zalupski, is one that we feel is aligned with the values that Linda, myself and all H&H employees hold dear,” said H&H Homes CEO Ralph Huff. “The advantages to both companies are numerous. Dream Finders has a diverse geographic footprint, that coupled with the Carolinas footprint of H&H homes, will lend itself to major growth. It was also important to us that the well respected H&H brand be continued which will benefit our employees, suppliers, trade partners and over 1,800 Coldwell Banker Advantage Real Estate Agents.”

“Dream Finders has found a great strategic fit in the H&H acquisition that will allow us to expand our footprint to the great state of North Carolina,” said DFH Founder and CEO Patrick Zalupski. “Ralph and Linda Huff have built a truly wonderful business, with a culture of building high quality homes that provide significant value and lifestyle to their customers, which aligns well with Dream Finders’ core values. We look forward to carrying on the Huff’s legacy and making them proud as we continue the growth of H&H. We are also excited that Jack Rostetter, current President of H&H Homes, will stay on to help lead the growth as President of the Carolinas division for Dream Finders Homes.”

Dream Finders, with Homebuilding, Title and Mortgage operations, was founded by Patrick Zalupski in 2008 and is routinely honored as one of the nation’s fastest growing companies. Dream Finders is based in Jacksonville, FL and has homebuilding operations in Orlando, FL, Savannah, GA, Bluffton, SC, Austin, TX, Denver, CO and the Washington, DC Metro area. Dream Finders closed over 2,048 homes in 2019 and is currently the #35 largest homebuilder in the nation according to 2020 Professional Builder magazine. DFH plans to close over 3,000 homes in 2020, prior to the acquisition, and this is their 2nd acquisition in the past 18 months. Post transaction DFH will control over 19,000 homesites on option and be a projected top 20 builder in the nation by unit volume according to the 2020 Builder 100.

The acquisition was financed by Boston Omaha Corporation, one of the largest shareholders in Dream Finders Homes. Investment Banking Services for H&H Homes were provided by ORE Advisory CEO, Marty O’Mahony, who can be reached at marty@oreadvisory.com.


© Business Wire 2020
