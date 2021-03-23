Log in
Dream Finders Homes Closes on Record Number of New Homes in DC Market

03/23/2021 | 09:16am EDT
2020 Marks Third Successive Year of Rapid Growth

National home builder Dream Finders Homes, Inc. closed 232 new homes totaling more than $126 million in revenue in the Washington Metro Area in 2020, the company’s third successive year of rapid growth in the DC market.

Jacksonville, FL-based Dream Finders Homes, whose recent IPO of 9.6 million Class A shares was priced at $13 each in late January, reports that its DC area closings represent a 205% increase over the previous year. Since entering the Washington market in 2018, the company has closed on nearly 400 new homes totaling more than $174 million in revenue.

“The DC area housing market continues to be extremely competitive, with sellers getting offers at a record pace and home prices reaching new highs,” says Jon Adler, Division President at Dream Finders Homes. “The transient nature of this marketplace, coupled with the anchor presence of the federal government and its ability to attract numerous Fortune 100 companies and job centers around the Beltway makes the Washington area one of the most highly sought after housing markets anywhere, representing some of the highest incomes and school rankings in the country.”

Adler continues, “Dream Finders Homes came into the DC market fully committed to establishing its footprint here. We recognize the value of partnering with local land sellers, developers, and trade partners with strong reputations. While Dream Finders Homes may be a new name in the market, the local team draws from their extensive experience and deep connections in the industry, all of which have served to jumpstart our new division here.”

With the rapid growth of the local housing market in mind, Dream Finders Homes already has plans to introduce five new communities in the DC market in 2021:

  • Foster’s Glen, urban townhomes in Herndon, VA minutes from the new Silver Metro Line, featuring 24-foot homes with private rear yards;
  • Jefferson Square, townhomes and single-family homes in historic Old Town Manassas, VA near the Virginia Railway Express, featuring modern amenities and old town charm;
  • East Quarter, urban-inspired townhomes minutes from historic downtown Leesburg, which offer easy access to a vibrant culinary scene, fashionable boutiques, and antique shops;
  • Potomac Station Marketplace, a planned community with townhomes, 2 over 2 townhouses, and adult condo flats, featuring an outdoor plaza and miles of walking and jogging paths;
  • Whitson Woods, 22-foot townhomes with 2-car garages located a mile from I-95, close to shops, restaurants, and grocery stores in Garrisonville and Route 1.

Like its eight other communities in the area, Dream Finders Homes’ five new communities will offer homes with large, open floorplans and a wide range of options and upgrades that allow homebuyers to personalize their homes to fit their lifestyles. Many floorplans include fourth floor suites, exterior terraces, pocket offices, and flex spaces, along with designer gourmet kitchens, solid surface countertops, tile, hardwood floors, and specialty lighting.

“Dream Finders Homes is defining the future of new home construction with its unique designs, superior quality materials, strong focus on customer satisfaction, and a goal to be the best home builder in America,” Adler concludes.

A national home builder headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, Dream Finders Homes is committed to helping buyers have a unique experience by personalizing each home to fit their lifestyle, while also offering quality and affordability. The company’s vision is that owning your own dream home should always be within reach.

With its recent acquisitions of H&H Homes, Village Park Homes, and Craft Homes, Dream Finders Homes now builds in more than 150 communities across eight states: Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

For more information about Dream Finders Homes in the Washington, DC area, visit https://www.dreamfindershomes.com/ or Dream Finders Homes Division Office, located at 4506 Daly Drive, Suite 300, Chantilly, VA, 888-214-1164.


