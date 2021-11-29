Dream Pairs Site-Wide Holiday Sale: 10% off boots, heels, flats and more

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Pairs, a best-selling female-focused footwear brand, today announced a site-wide sale giving shoppers a 10% discount throughout the festive season for Women boots, heels, flats and more shoes on the official Dream Pairs' website.



Happy Holidays Promo Code



Dream Pairs is offering customers a holiday head start to celebrate the festive season. Beginning from now, footwear fans will be able to purchase shoes with a 10% discount at Dream Pairs' official website using the code "DPS10". This coupon applies to all shoe styles, colors, and designs purchased on the official Dream Pairs website https://dreampairshoes.com/



In order to receive their discount, customers must enter the code "DPS10" at checkout.



Important Information:



1. The code DSP10 will automatically apply a 10% discount to the entire order.



2. The code can only be used on Dream Pairs' official website.



3. Dream Pairs' website offers free shipping for all orders over $49.99.



4. The discount is valid until the end of the year, giving customers plenty of time to make their holiday wishes come true.



Skip the Queues



Footwear fashionistas can treat themselves to all the latest trends, from the convenience of their home. Dream Pairs' fast delivery and responsive customer service ensure their shoes will arrive in a timely manner this winter. Dream Pairs is committed to fulfilling every customer's wishes: Whether it's a gift for a friend, a loved one or just a treat for themselves, Dream Pairs has a solution for just about everyone.



About Dream Pairs



Dream Pairs is an online fashion retailer of shoes for women (plus kids) who want to stay ahead of the fashion game with their own personalized style. Dream Pairs was founded with a vision to empower women (and children) everywhere to express themselves freely through fashion, without hurting their wallets.



Learn about the latest Dream Pairs trends at: https://dreampairshoes.com/collections/new-trends



News Source: Dream Pairs

