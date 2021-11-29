Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dream Pairs Site-Wide Holiday Sale: 10% off boots, heels, flats and more

11/29/2021 | 02:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Pairs, a best-selling female-focused footwear brand, today announced a site-wide sale giving shoppers a 10% discount throughout the festive season for Women boots, heels, flats and more shoes on the official Dream Pairs' website.

News from Send2Press Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Pairs, a best-selling female-focused footwear brand, today announced a site-wide sale giving shoppers a 10% discount throughout the festive season for Women boots, heels, flats and more shoes on the official Dream Pairs' website.

Happy Holidays Promo Code

Dream Pairs is offering customers a holiday head start to celebrate the festive season. Beginning from now, footwear fans will be able to purchase shoes with a 10% discount at Dream Pairs' official website using the code "DPS10". This coupon applies to all shoe styles, colors, and designs purchased on the official Dream Pairs website https://dreampairshoes.com/

In order to receive their discount, customers must enter the code "DPS10" at checkout.

Important Information:

1. The code DSP10 will automatically apply a 10% discount to the entire order.

2. The code can only be used on Dream Pairs' official website.

3. Dream Pairs' website offers free shipping for all orders over $49.99.

4. The discount is valid until the end of the year, giving customers plenty of time to make their holiday wishes come true.

Skip the Queues

Footwear fashionistas can treat themselves to all the latest trends, from the convenience of their home. Dream Pairs' fast delivery and responsive customer service ensure their shoes will arrive in a timely manner this winter. Dream Pairs is committed to fulfilling every customer's wishes: Whether it's a gift for a friend, a loved one or just a treat for themselves, Dream Pairs has a solution for just about everyone.

About Dream Pairs

Dream Pairs is an online fashion retailer of shoes for women (plus kids) who want to stay ahead of the fashion game with their own personalized style. Dream Pairs was founded with a vision to empower women (and children) everywhere to express themselves freely through fashion, without hurting their wallets.

Learn about the latest Dream Pairs trends at: https://dreampairshoes.com/collections/new-trends

News Source: Dream Pairs

Related link: https://dreampairshoes.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/dream-pairs-site-wide-holiday-sale-10-off-boots-heels-flats-and-more/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:23pWall Street banks stick with return-to-work plans while monitoring Omicron situation
RE
02:21pOil gains more than 3% on expectation that Omicron-related drop was overdone
RE
02:21pOmicron rattles oil markets but impact unclear
RE
02:20pDREAM PAIRS SITE-WIDE HOLIDAY SALE : 10% off boots, heels, flats and more
SE
02:12pPharma Bro Shkreli asks judge to find no wrongdoing in Daraprim lawsuit
RE
02:08pAmid Bukele's bitcoin hype, not all Salvadorans 'Feel the Bit'
RE
01:49pUser reports indicate t-mobile is having problems - downdetector
RE
01:44pPilots union asks Britain to set up winter fund amid Omicron concerns
RE
01:41pWorld Bank works to redirect frozen funds to Afghanistan for humanitarian aid only -sources
RE
01:40pWheat turns lower as dollar firms, Australia forecasts record crop
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Time to buy the dip?
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Cyber Monday spending expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals
4Stocks tumble on new coronavirus variant fear
5Athenex Announces UK MHRA Validation of the Marketing Authorization App..

HOT NEWS