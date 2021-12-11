Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dreamland Circus Launches Game, Aims To Revolutionize The Play-To-Earn Ecosystem

12/11/2021 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2021) - Dreamland Circus team is pleased to announce its game, as it aims to take the play-to-earn to the new direction. With the evolution of the play-to-earn model, developers are continually creating crypto games to entice their audience and gaming enthusiasts.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/107382_11a7598264afa8aa_002.jpg


Figure 1: Dreamland Circus Launches Game, Aims To Revolutionize The Play-To-Earn Ecosystem

In a bid to further expand the P2E horizon, the team at Dreamland Circus is pleased to announce the introduction of its innovative game. It is a player-oriented circus meta-universe game, which works to reward users through BNB & $DLC.

The $DLC Token

Dreamland Circus has a native token with the symbol "$DLC." $DLC is a BEP-20 BSC token with a total supply of 100,000,000 in circulation. $DLC use case includes the purchase of characters and props.

Users can also stake the token to generate revenue. Token holders have the right to vote and be voted for in the course of determining the direction of the project. While $DLC can be generated through playing the game as well.

Certik Audit

Dreamland Circus has been audited and certified by CertiK, one of the best audit firms in the world.

KYC Compliant

All users on the Dreamland Circus protocol must pass through the KYC processes.

Tokenomics

  • Public sale: 25%
  • Private sale: 5%

Private Sale: 1BNB = 16250 $ DLC

Public Sale: 1BNB = 12500 $ DLC

Launch: 1BNB = 12500 $ DLC

There is a 10% tax applied to every transaction. The revenue from the token sale will be allocated as follows:

  • Liquidity : 15%
  • Team & Advisor: 20%
  • Marketing & Community: 5%
  • Ecology : 10%
  • CEX Exchanges : 20%

The Team

The team is composed of experienced and knowledgeable blockchain experts. The team is led by Daniel Hansen, who's the founder and CEO of Dreamland Circus. Other members of the team include Paul L Morefield, the Marketing Manager, Dick Joshua, the CTO, Joan Dickens, the Art Director, and Amanda Henderson, the project's COO.

Also contributing their quotas to the growth and sustainability of the project are Debra J Strauss & James Morris, both Software engineers, and Fred Miles, the project's Blockchain engineer.

About Dreamland Circus

Dreamland Circus is a crypto play-to-earn game. The game lets users create unique NFTs so that one trade for real-world money on NFT marketplaces.

As users play the game, one can earn in-game assets, which can be used to refine your character and enhance the playing abilities. Dreamland Circus rewards players and other stakeholders with BNB.

Media Links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DLCircusGAME
Telegram: https://t.me/DLCofficial
Medium: https://medium.com/me/stories/drafts
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/DreamLandCircus/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUhgKoChn2tRo_yVb5dQsDw

Media Contact:
Company: Dreamland Circus LTD
Contact Name: Daniel Hansen (CEO)
E-mail: dreamlandcircustoken@gmail.com
Website: https://dreamlandcircus.finance/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107382


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:31p$FORWARD set to launch on DAO Maker and MahaStarter on 13 and 14, December
GL
02:06pWill a Biennial World Cup Be Good for Africa?
AQ
02:06pShell's Seismic Survey Endangers a Whole Way of Life
AQ
02:05pJuve's domestic woes continue in 1-1 draw at Venezia
AQ
02:01pOpen Head NFT to Deliver Pioneering Ethereum Raffle Project That Champions Transparency Within NFT Space
GL
01:46pAmazon.com ceo andy jassy says working closely with local officials at edwardsville - tweet
RE
01:46pAmazon.com ceo andy jassy says closely monitoring the terrible situation in edwardsville - tweet
RE
01:32pEnglish Premier League top 3 all win to intensify title race
AQ
01:32pIGM Biosciences Presents Clinical Data from IGM-2323 in Patients with Advanced B Cell Malignancies at 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
GL
01:15pDreamland Circus Launches Game, Aims To Revolutionize The Play-To-Earn Ecosystem
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese developer Fantasia denies creditor claim on unit's shares
2Europe's car industry too reliant on other regions, says Bosch chairman
3Mercedes-Benz sees good dividend prospects on healthy margins - Boersen..
4Japan's Nintendo game console pioneer Uemura dies at 78
5Britain issues more EU fishing licences in dispute with France

HOT NEWS