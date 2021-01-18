Log in
Dredging Market Research Report - Global Forecast to 2024 - Cumulative Impact for COVID-19 Recovery - SpendEdge

01/18/2021 | 02:32am EST
The Dredging will register an incremental spend of about USD 2.34 billion, growing at a CAGR of 3.01% from 2020-2024. A targeted strategic approach to Dredging market sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Get free report sample within minutes

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210117005074/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Dredging Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Dredging Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of Dredging market

Dredging Market Analysis

Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this Dredging research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers to devise a cost-effective category management strategy.

The report provides insights on the following information:

  • Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs
  • The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities
  • Supply chain margins and pricing models
  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Supplier and buyer KPIs

For more information on the exact spend growth rate and yearly category spend, download a free sample.

Spend Growth and Demand Segmentation

  • The Dredging market will register an incremental spend of USD 2.34 billion, growing at a CAGR of 3.01% from 2020-2024
  • On the supply side, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base.

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Subscribe Now for Free.

Some of the top Dredging suppliers enlisted in this report

This Dredging procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Jan De Nul Group
  • DEME Group
  • Royal Boskalis Westminster NV
  • Van Oord NV
  • National Marine Dredging Co.
  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC
  • Penta-Ocean Construction Co. Ltd.
  • China Communications Construction Co. Ltd.
  • TOA Corp.
  • PT Pengerukan Indonesia

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Dredging requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Activate Free subscription.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more Request for demo


