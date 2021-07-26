Log in
Dresner Advisory Services Names 2021 Industry Excellence Award Winners

07/26/2021 | 08:51am EDT
NASHUA, N.H., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today announced its 2021 Industry Excellence Award winners. The annual awards acknowledge vendors who have achieved a leadership position in the company’s 2021 Wisdom of Crowds Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI), Business Intelligence (BI), and/or Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Flagship Market Studies.

The reports are based on data collected from end users and provide a broad assessment of each market including current usage, key drivers, technology priorities, and future intentions, as well as performance ratings of relevant vendors.

The Dresner Advisory Services Industry Excellence Awards winners have achieved leadership status in the industry-rating models included in each research report. The Customer Experience model considers the real-world experience of customers as they work with a vendor’s technology solution on a daily basis, plotting the various customer touch points against sentiment surrounding product and technology. The Vendor Credibility Model considers a vendor’s relationship with customers, plotting perceived value for price paid against a calculated “confidence” score.

“Our annual body of research provides in-depth look at user trends and intentions in the well-established markets of ADI, BI, and EPM, as well as a robust industry section examining current offerings from leading suppliers in these areas,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “Our awards highlight those suppliers with the most complete solutions in their technology area, as rated by their end users. We congratulate this year’s Industry Excellence winners on receiving top marks from their customers.”

The 2021 Industry Excellence Awards go to 22 vendors across five categories: Overall Leader, Customer Experience Leader, Technology Leader, Credibility Leader, and Trust Leader.

For 2021, a “best in class” designation has been added to highlight vendors that exceed all others for a particular measure or measures.

Overall Leaders
Overall leadership awards recognize vendors who demonstrate excellence across all categories of measurement: product/technology, sales and service, value, and confidence.

Overall Leaders for Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI) are Exasol, Incorta, SinglesStore, and Snowflake.

Overall Leaders for Business Intelligence (BI) are Board International; Dimensional Insight; Domo; Incorta; Logi Analytics, an insightsoftware company; Pyramid Analytics; Targit; and Zoho.

Overall Leaders for Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) are Centage Corporation, Jedox, OneStream Software, Prophix, Unit 4, and Wolters Kluwer (CCH Tagetik).

Customer Experience and Technology Leaders
Customer Experience Leaders are vendors who demonstrate high levels of sales and service as well as product/technology. Technology Leaders are vendors with strong product offerings.

Amazon is a Customer Experience Leader for ADI.

Sisense, Inc. is a Customer Experience Leader for BI.

Customer Experience Leaders for EPM are Board International and Planful.

Technology Leaders for BI are Amazon; Tableau, a Salesforce company; and TIBCO.

Credibility and Trust Leaders
Credibility Leaders are vendors whose customers reflect a high level of confidence and sense of value for price paid. Trust Leaders are vendors whose customers reported a solid perceived confidence.

Credibility Leaders for BI are Amazon and TIBCO.

Amazon is a Trust Leader for ADI.

Trust Leaders for BI are Sisense, Inc. and Tableau, a Salesforce company.

Trust Leaders for EPM are Board International and Planful.

Best in Class

The Wisdom of Crowds ADI, BI, and EPM Market Studies use 33 measures to rate vendor performance. Vendors who are best in class for one or more measure include:

Best in class for Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI) are: Exasol, Incorta, SingleStore, and Snowflake.

Best in class for Business Intelligence (BI) are: Amazon, Dimensional Insight, Domo, Incorta, Targit, and TIBCO.

Best in class for Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) are: Centage Corporation, Jedox, OneStream Software, Planful, Prophix, Unit 4, and Wolters Kluwer (CCH Tagetik).

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services
Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

Press contact:
Danielle Guinebertiere
Dresner Advisory Services
Danielle@dresneradvisory.com
978 254 5587


