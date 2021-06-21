Dreyfus Ashby & Co. : Celebrates 75 Year Anniversary

The year 2021 marks the 75th Anniversary of Dreyfus Ashby & Co. In many ways, the history of the fine wine industry in the United States runs through Dreyfus Ashby. Some of the most famous and iconic brands ever to land on US shores have roots in this family company. Current brands such as Maison Joseph Drouhin, Chateau Petrus, Chateau Trotanoy, Georges Comte de Vogüé, Domaine de la Solitude, Distillerie Massenez, and Champagne Drappier to name a few, as well as brands from Dreyfus Ashby’s portfolio of yore, including Champagne Krug, Champagne Bollinger, Chateau Haut Bailly, Domaine Faiveley, Hugel & Fils, Delas Freres, Boscaini, Hakutsuru Sake, Familia Torres, Lillet, Mateus, and many others illustrate such a declaration.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005794/en/

(L-R) A young Robert Drouhin and Michel Dreyfus circa 1957 (Photo: Business Wire)

As one of the few remaining family-owned wine importers in the US we take the occasion of our 75th year anniversary to pay homage to the great men, women, and brands who have come before us. Dreyfus Ashby will be using a special 75th Anniversary logo throughout the year and is extremely proud to be celebrating 75 years of the company’s rich history.

History: Michel Dreyfus was a Swiss-born émigré who worked in Paris as a wine and spirit salesman during the early 1930s. With the threat of Nazi occupation of France, he fled to England and, with British military man Colonel Tim Ashby, set up a small wine and spirit importing business with offices on London’s Regent Street. After World War II, Dreyfus was invited to the States and established Dreyfus, Ashby & Co. in 1946.

Dreyfus, Ashby was purchased by the historic Schenley Industries in 1957 and operated as a separate division under the presidency of its founder, Mr. Dreyfus, who continued to develop its quality wine business. Michel Dreyfus retired in the mid-seventies. In 1985, to assure the continuation of the company's burgeoning fine wine and spirit philosophy, a key Dreyfus supplier, Maison Joseph Drouhin, took financial control of Dreyfus Ashby. Joseph Drouhin is a highly reputed Burgundy wine grower and négociant based in Beaune, France, and run by 3rd and 4th generation family members Robert Drouhin and his four children, Philippe, Véronique, Laurent and Frédéric, who continue to run the company today.

Brands: Dreyfus Ashby currently represents the fine Burgundies of Maison Joseph Drouhin, Drouhin Vaudon in Chablis, Drouhin family properties in Oregon – Domaine Drouhin and Roserock; Ulysses by Christian Moueix, Napa; Moueix properties in Bordeaux: Chateau Trotanoy, Chateau Belair-Monange, Chateau Latour-a-Pomerol; Champagne Drappier; Domaine Comte Georges de Vogüé, Burgundy; Domaine de la Solitude, Chateauneuf du Pape, Château Petrus, Bordeaux; Château de Campuget, Costieres de Nimes; G.E. Massenez and Dopff & Irion, Alsace; Dusted Valley & Boomtown, WA State; Paco & Lola, Rias Baixas; Chateau Sainte Marguerite, Cotes de Provence; Chateau Laffitte-Laujac, Médoc; Enrique Foster, Argentina; Tokara, South Africa; Marlborough Estate, New Zealand; Sula, India; Sphera, Israel; Chateau d’Angles, La Clape; and in homage to our Swiss founder: R. Gilliard, H. Badoux, Testuz, and Chateau d’Auvernier from Switzerland. For more information on the brands of Dreyfus Ashby: www.dreyfusashby.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005794/en/