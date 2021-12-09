Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Drilling of the "Campus" project

12/09/2021 | 11:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Construction work on the ENGIE Group's new headquarters in La Garenne-Colombes (Hauts-de-Seine), named "the Campus," began at the end of 2020.

The aim of these new buildings is to be carbon neutral. Storengy was in charge of designing the air conditioning and heating systems for the buildings using the ATES (aquifer thermal energy storage) geothermal renewable energy solution.

ATES geothermal energy acts like a conventional geothermal energy solution, with the only difference being that in this solution, water withdrawal and injection are reversed according to the season. In winter, the hot water is pumped on one side and once used to heat the building, it is cooled and reinjected into a cold water tank.

A total of nine wells were dug by Storengy's partner, SANFOR, for this purpose. These 90-meter deep wells will be accessible via the basements of the buildings and will thus be able to supply renewable heat and cold with a power of 1.9MW in heating and 1.6MW in cooling.

This 100% renewable and innovative geothermal solution will be used to heat and cool the premises. It will be supplemented by heating provided by a biogas-fired boiler and by cooling provided by photovoltaic panels.

This is the first time in France that Storengy will implement its "smart geothermal" solution on a project of this scale.

Timelaps - drilling of the "Campus"
Content" aria-label="Embedded video for Drilling of the "Campus" project > Content: https://www.youtube.com/embed/te4pgUhoD-U?wmode=opaque" allowfullscreen="">

Disclaimer

Storengy SA published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 16:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:35aOma Savings Bank Plc - Acquisition of own shares on 9 December 2021
AQ
11:33aAir Force Selects MYRADAR For Development of Technologies For Use in Nuclear Non-Proliferation Monitoring
GL
11:32aKKR : joins InVivo in its acquisition of global malt producer Malteries Souffletread more
PU
11:32aTHREAT THURSDAY : Babuk Ransomware Shifts Attack Methods to Double Extortion
PU
11:32aNew Business Applications Continue at Lofty Levels
PU
11:32aSeverstal sees hydrogen supporting pipe demand
PU
11:32aCISCO : The Advantage of Cisco SD-WAN Multitenancy
PU
11:32aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Publix-anchored retail center in Virginia sells for $26.25M
PU
11:32aHANSA BIOPHARMA : Issue and repurchase of class C shares for incentive programs
AQ
11:32aKongsberg Automotive announced a 10% buy back of shares at their Capital Markets Day
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rolls-Royce limits cash burn even as long-haul recovery stutters
2Evergrande, Kaisa cut by Fitch to default after missed payment deadline..
3Analyst recommendations: Biogen, Eli Lilly, Microsoft, Tesla, Weibo
4Factbox-Wall Street analysts' 2022 outlook for S&P 500
5Diess stays on to steer Volkswagen into electric future

HOT NEWS