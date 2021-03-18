Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Drilling permit for well 6406/3-10 A in production licence 836 S

03/18/2021 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Drilling permit for well 6406/3-10 A in production licence 836 S

Illustration photo.

16/03/2021 he Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has granted Wintershall Dea Norge AS a drilling permit for well 6406/3-10 A, cf. Section 13 of the Resource Management Regulations.


Well 6406/3-10 A will be drilled from the Deepsea Aberdeen drilling facility in position 64°56'16.19'N and 6°46'42.63'E after concluding the drilling of wildcat well 6507/4-2 S for Wintershall Dea Norge AS in production licence 211.

The drilling programme for well 6406/3-10 A relates to the drilling of an appraisal well in production licence 836 S. Wintershall Dea Norge AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 40 per cent.

The other licensees are DNO Norge AS (30 per cent) and Spirit Energy Norway AS (30 per cent). The area in this licence consists of parts of blocks 6406/2 and 6406/3.

The well will be drilled about 8 kilometres west of the Maria field in the Norwegian Sea and 200 kilometres north of Kristiansund.

Production licence 836 S was awarded on 5 February 2016 (APA2015). This is the second exploration well to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.

Contact
Per Henning Sæle

Tel: +47 51 87 64 52

Updated: 16/03/2021

  • Send to a friend
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on LinkedIn
  • Print

Disclaimer

Norwegian Petroleum Directorate published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 14:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:22aOPEN TEXT  : What's new in OpenText eDOCS CE 21.1
PU
10:22aAT&T  : ActiveArmor Protects Customers Against Digital Threats
PU
10:22aSAVILLS  : A ‘NEW ERA FOR THE SCOTTISH ESTATE', WITH A SURGE IN GREEN BUYERS
PU
10:22aQINETIQ  : BioHarvest, Biorat 1 and GreenLung - breaking new ground in life support and air quality
PU
10:22aARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A  : BoD approves results at 31 december 2020
PU
10:22aFour Charts on Canada's Carbon Pollution Pricing System sitecoreitem
PU
10:22aIMF Executive Board Concludes 2021 Article IV Consultation with Canada sitecoreitem
PU
10:22aDIAMONDHEAD HOLDINGS CORP.  : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing on March 18, 2021
BU
10:21aDNB  : Hafslund Eco - Issuance of new green bond
AQ
10:21aCapture 3D Introduces the GOM ScanCobot— An Easy Entry into Metrology-Grade Automated 3D Scanning
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
2ANALYSIS: Market feels like 'coiled spring' after Fed
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
4PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : EV frenzy over Volkswagen shares draws regulator's attention
5Nasdaq slides at open as bond yields spike

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ