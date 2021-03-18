Drilling permit for well 6406/3-10 A in production licence 836 S

Illustration photo.

16/03/2021 he Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has granted Wintershall Dea Norge AS a drilling permit for well 6406/3-10 A, cf. Section 13 of the Resource Management Regulations.



Well 6406/3-10 A will be drilled from the Deepsea Aberdeen drilling facility in position 64°56'16.19'N and 6°46'42.63'E after concluding the drilling of wildcat well 6507/4-2 S for Wintershall Dea Norge AS in production licence 211.

The drilling programme for well 6406/3-10 A relates to the drilling of an appraisal well in production licence 836 S. Wintershall Dea Norge AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 40 per cent.

The other licensees are DNO Norge AS (30 per cent) and Spirit Energy Norway AS (30 per cent). The area in this licence consists of parts of blocks 6406/2 and 6406/3.

The well will be drilled about 8 kilometres west of the Maria field in the Norwegian Sea and 200 kilometres north of Kristiansund.

Production licence 836 S was awarded on 5 February 2016 (APA2015). This is the second exploration well to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.

Contact Per Henning Sæle Tel: +47 51 87 64 52

Updated: 16/03/2021

Send to a friend

Share on Facebook

Share on LinkedIn

Print