Drilling permit for wells 25/8-20 S, 25/8-20 A, 25/8-20 B and 25/8-20 C in production licence 027

30/03/2021 The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has granted Vår Energi AS a drilling permit for wells 25/8-20 S, 25/8-20 A, 25/8-20 B and 25/8-20 C, cf. Section 13 of the Resource Management Regulations.

Wells 25/8-20 S, 25/8-20 A, 25/8-20 B and 25/8-20 C will be drilled from the Scarabeo 8 drilling facility in position 59°17'27.38'N and 2°22'27.05'E after concluding the drilling of water injection wells for Vår Energi AS in production licence 229.

The drilling programme for wells 25/8-20 S and 25/8-20 B relates to the drilling of wildcat wells and the drilling programme for wells 25/8-20 A and 25/8-20 C relates to the drilling of appraisal wells in production licence 027. Vår Energi AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 90 per cent.

The other licensee is Mime Petroleum AS (10 per cent). The area in this licence consists of parts of block 25/8. The well will be drilled about 8 kilometres north of the Balder field.

Production licence 027 was awarded on 23 May 1969 (Round 2-A). These are the 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th exploration wells to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.

Contact Per Henning Sæle Tel: +47 51 87 64 52

Updated: 30/03/2021

