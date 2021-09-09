Drilling permit for wells 35/10-7 S and A in production licence 630

09/09/2021 The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has granted Equinor Energy AS a drilling permit for wells 35/10-7 S and A, cf. Section 13 of the Resource Management Regulations.

Wells 35/10-7 S and A will be drilled from the West Hercules drilling facility in position 61°01'03.291'N and 03°17'37.367'E.

The drilling programme for wells 35/10-7 S and A relates to the drilling of a wildcat well and an appraisal well in production licence 630. Equinor Energy AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 50 per cent.

The other licensee is Wellesley Petroleum AS (50 per cent). The area in this licence consists of part of block 35/10. The wells will be drilled about 16 kilometres northwest of the Troll field and 12 kilometres west of the Fram field.

Production licence 630 was awarded on 3 February 2012 (APA2011). These are the fourth and fifth exploration wells to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.

