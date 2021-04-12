Log in
Drilling permit for wells 35/11-25 S and 35/11-25 A in production licence 090

04/12/2021 | 05:29am EDT
Illustration photo.

12/04/2021 The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has granted Equinor Energy AS a drilling permit for wells 35/11-25 S and 35/11-25 A, cf. Section 13 of the Resource Management Regulations.

Wells 35/11-25 S and 35/11-25 A will be drilled from the Deepsea Atlantic drilling facility in position 61°02'12.72'' N and 03°26'53.58'' E after completing maintenance work on Gullfaks for Equinor Energy AS in production licence 050.

The drilling programme for wells 35/11-25 S and 35/11-25 A relates to the drilling of wildcat wells in production licence 090. Equinor Energy AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 45 per cent.

The other licensees are Vår Energi AS (25 per cent), Neptune Energy Norge AS (15 per cent) and Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS (15 per cent). The area in this licence consists of part of block 35/11. The wells will be drilled about 10 kilometres west of the Fram field.

Production licence 090 was awarded on 9 March 1984 (the 8th Round). This is the 21st exploration well to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.

Contact
Per Henning Sæle

Tel: +47 51 87 64 52

Updated: 12/04/2021

Disclaimer

Norwegian Petroleum Directorate published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 09:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
