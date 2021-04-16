Log in
Drilling, production, refining and export figures for the first quarter of 2021

04/16/2021 | 04:36am EDT
In the first quarter of 2021, SOCAR produced more than 1.9 million tons1 of crude oil and above 1.9 billion cubic meters2 of natural gas. Nationwide oil and gas output totaled 8.8 million tons3 and more than 10.4 billion cubic meters4, respectively. The growth in gas production continued in the first quarter of the year. In relevant period, the company conducted nearly 7 thousand meters5 of drilling.

During the first quarter, SOCAR's crude export performance was 4.5 million tons6 of oil and more than 512 million cubic meters7 of gas. SOCAR exports both the crude, it produced by own means, and the shares in oil of SOCAR and Azerbaijan, produced by the international consortia. In total, nearly 7 million tons8 of crude oil were exported from the country and loaded on tankers.

In the first quarter of 2021, more than 5 billion cubic meters9 of gas were exported, a 45% increase from the same period of 2020. The increase in gas export is related to the launch of TAP pipeline.

The oil and gas refineries in Azerbaijan processed more than 1.4 million tons10 of crude and more than 1.1 billion cubic meters11 of natural gas during the first quarter. In this period, about 669 thousand tons12 of oil, petrochemical and gas-chemical products produced by SOCAR Group in Azerbaijan were exported. A 25% growth from the same period of last year was achieved mainly due to the increased export of diesel, bitumen, petroleum coke, lubricants and petrochemicals.

Note: The figures in the text are rounded for readability. The exact figures are shown in the following references.

1 1,924,675 tons

2 1,916,495,848 cubic meters

3 8,753,339 tons

4 10,398,786,449 cubic meters

5 6,800 meters

6 4,472,201 tons

7 511,549,014 cubic meters

8 6,888,903 tons

9 5,128,958,243 cubic meters

10 1,442,674 tons

11 1,145,550,179 cubic meters

12 668,581 tons

SOCAR - State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


