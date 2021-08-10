Drips : Completes Financing with Wells Fargo Capital Finance

Drips continues to add credibility and resources to its company, having secured multiple investments in 2021 that will drive product innovation and expansion.

Drips, the founders of Conversational Texting®, today announced that, concurrently with its previously announced growth investment, they established a credit facility with Wells Fargo Capital Finance’s Technology Finance group.

The Wells Fargo facility will support Drips’ intense growth as it expands its team and improves its already advanced conversational SMS messaging platform. Drips differentiates itself from its competitors by capturing intent and driving meaningful conversations designed to promote engagement.

“It’s an exciting time at Drips as we spend this year focusing on our next phase of growth. The Drips team’s hard work, talent, and dedication is what drives this company, and this credit facility from Wells Fargo Capital Finance will help enable us to grow, innovate, and expand even further,” said Aaron Christopher (A.C.) Evans, Drips’ CEO.

“Drips has established itself as an early champion of AI-driven SMS messaging,” said Michael Ackad, head of Wells Fargo Capital Finance’s Technology Finance group. “As a leader in software and recurring revenue-based lending, we are pleased to provide a financing solution that will allow Drips to continue to innovate and scale its platform.”

Unlike chatbots, Drips’ AI-driven platform drives engagement because its natural language processing model resembles a human-like conversation. The result is significantly increased responses, especially compared to traditional marketing channels that don’t get the same level of attention due to overwhelming competition.

“We’ve been able to accomplish an impressive feat in just a few years,” said Evans. “The biggest impact from these investments is that we will have more resources to grow Drips. We are going to scale rapidly, and we can’t wait to see what impact this growth will have on the Drips platform, which has handled more than half a billion humanized conversations to date.”

About Drips

The Drips AI-powered platform enables brands to engage with their audiences through Conversational Texting® and scheduled calling. Backed by a proprietary natural language processing model, Drips leverages human-like messaging to break through the noise, capture intent, and drive meaningful outcomes. With more than half a billion conversations handled to date, our AI is constantly improving. More than 3.5 billion touchpoints have gone through the Drips platform. The platform offers an open API allowing clients to integrate with any CRM, marketing automation system, dialer, or call center platform. Learn more at www.drips.com or connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, or the Drips blog.

