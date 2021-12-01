Drips Names Craig Meredith as Senior Vice President of Carrier Relations

Proven Telecommunications Executive Leads Carrier Relations as Drips Enters New Markets with its AI-Driven Conversational Outreach Platform

Drips today announced that Craig Meredith has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Carrier Relations. In this role, Mr. Meredith’s responsibilities will encompass oversight of the company’s relationships with its telecommunications carriers regarding rates and network design as Drips continues growing.

Craig brings more than 23 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, specializing in product management, operational processes, regulatory issues, vendor management, budgeting, and contract negotiations. His achievements include being part of the strategic planning team at Sprint when it expanded its network to provide its consumers with the ability to access products and services on their mobile devices.

“We’re already realizing the benefits of having Craig on our team. He brings forth a broad skillset, most notably two decades of proven results in the highly competitive telecommunications industry. We’re fortunate to work with such an accomplished leader as Craig, especially at a time when we’re expanding into new markets,” said Aaron Christopher (A.C.) Evans, CEO at Drips.

“It’s an exciting time to join Drips. The future is continually defined by emerging technology and the innovators who envision a better way to do things and they take the initiative to make it a reality. Drips has a genuine interest in improving the consumer experience and has done a great job helping the world’s largest enterprises bridge the consumer experience gap through humanized conversations at scale,” stated Meredith.

As Drips continues its forward momentum with new leadership, product innovation, and the expansion of its conversational outreach platform, some of the largest brands in the world are choosing to partner with Drips. The company’s conversational outreach platform helps connect brands with their consumers through AI technology.

About Drips

The Drips AI-powered platform enables brands to engage with their audiences using a conversational outreach strategy that includes human-like two-way texting, scheduled calling and voicemail messages. Backed by a proprietary natural language processing model, the Drips platform empowers brands to break through the noise, capture intent and drive meaningful outcomes. With more than half a billion conversations handled to-date, our AI is constantly improving. More than 3.5 billion touch points have gone through the Drips platform. The platform offers an open API allowing clients to integrate with any CRM, marketing automation system, dialer or call center platform. Learn more at www.drips.com or connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram or the Drips blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005274/en/