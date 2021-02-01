Driven Brands Car Wash North America : Announces Acquisition of SuperSonic Express Car Wash in Mississippi and Alabama

Driven Brands Car Wash North America today announced the acquisition of four SuperSonic Express Car Wash locations in the Southern US. The acquired car washes are located in Columbus and Starkville, Mississippi, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. With this acquisition Driven Brands Car Wash North America grows to 17 locations in MS, operating as Car Wash USA Express, and 36 locations in AL, operating as Goo-Goo Car Wash.

“Our car wash businesses have a long history and strong customer base in the Southern US, and the SuperSonic acquisition further strengthens that network for our services,” commented Driven Brands Car Wash North America President Gabe Mendoza. “We look forward to building on the SuperSonic team’s success and we thank them for working with Driven Brands for the sale of their business.”

SuperSonic Express Car Wash started in 2016 with the acquisition and rebranding of two Mr. Bubbles locations in Mississippi. In 2018, two more SuperSonic locations were added within the existing Mississippi markets, and in 2019 SuperSonic acquired Robo’s Car Wash in Tuscaloosa.

Supersonic Managing Partner Caleb Box shared, “This was our first opportunity to work with Driven Brands and we are extremely satisfied with the results. The communication and the process was very smooth from contract to closing, but we’re mostly excited about the opportunities that our team members now have with their own personal and business growth trajectory inside the Driven Brands organization.”

About Driven Brands Car Wash

Driven Brands Car Wash is the world’s largest local car wash. Driven Brands entered the car wash industry in 2020 with the acquisition of International Car Wash Group. Driven Brands Car Wash operates over 900 locations in 14 countries across US, Europe and Australia, with over 200 locations in the United States. The Company was founded in Germany in 1965 under the IMO brand, the name still used at its non-US locations. Driven Brands Car Wash is a member of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America.

Driven Brands Car Wash North America operates under the Car Wash USA Express, Goo-Goo Car Wash, Supersonic Car Wash, and Mister B’s brands. It aims to be the partner of choice for employees and all car wash operators potentially interested in joining the Driven Brands Car Wash family.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,100 centers across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates approximately $900 million in revenue from more than $3 billion in system-wide sales.

