Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Driven by Stem to Present at the NobleCon17 Annual Virtual Investor Conference on January 20th

01/15/2021 | 10:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOCA RATON, FL, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by Stem (the “Company”) (OTCQX: STMH CSE: STEM) (OTCQB: DRVD), a leading omnichannel, vertically-integrated cannabis branded products and technology company with an integrated Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform (formerly called Stem Holdings), today announced that Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at NobleCon17, Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference, on Wednesday, January 20th at 2:15 p.m. ET on Track 1.

The conference is virtual, with no cost, obligation or restrictions to attend by visiting www.noblecon17.com. A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company’s website, www.drivenbystem.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations to be rebroadcast on Channelchek, www.channelchek.com, next month.

About Driven By Stem

Driven By Stem (DBS) is a leading omnichannel, vertically-integrated cannabis branded products and technology company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, distribution, and delivery-as-a-service (DaaS) operations throughout the United States. DBS’ family of award-winning brands includes TJ's Gardens™, TravisxJames™, and Yerba Buena™ flower and extracts; Cannavore™ edible confections; Doseology™, a CBD mass-market brand launching in 2021; as well as DaaS brands Budee™ and Ganjarunner™ through the acquisition of Driven Deliveries. Budee™ and Ganjarunner™ e-commerce platforms provide direct-to-consumer proprietary logistics and an omnichannel UX (user experience)/CX (customer experience). DBS will expand its footprint with branded product distribution, as well as partnerships with leading cannabis companies in new geographies to meet growing consumer demand for rapid home delivery.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact: 
Mauria Betts 
STEM HOLDINGS, INC. 
Mauria@stemholdings.com 
971.319.0303

Investor Contact: 
KCSA Strategic Communications 
Valter Pinto or Elizabeth Barker 
+1 212-896-1254 or +1 212-896-1203
valter@kcsa.com ebarker@kcsa.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:28aKRISENERGY : Updates on restructuring process - Application for 6th extension of the moratorium and hearing date
PU
10:28aSCHRODERS : fully integrates ESG into financial analysis of investments
PU
10:28aALIEN METALS : Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity
PU
10:28aADVANTMED : 's ELEVATE! Quality Insights® Software Is Fully Certified for the HEDIS® MY 2020 Season
BU
10:27aSAP SE : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
10:26aWILLIAM HILL : HBK Investments LP - Form 8.3 - William Hill Plc
PR
10:26aTAYLOR WIMPEY : We give a boost to East Lothian social enterprise
PU
10:26aMARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE : Stephen P. Weisz, CEO of Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Honored with Charles Andr …
PU
10:25aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : IBCS Achieves Successful Milestone C Decision; Major air and missile defense capability for the US Army to transition into low rate initial production
AQ
10:25aHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Feb. 11
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration adds China's Comac, Xiaomi to Chinese military blacklist
2Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9 trillion into pandemic-hit economy
3SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : Trump's China tech war backfires on automakers as chips run short
4HANG SENG : Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Head of customer support leaves as SAP shakes up management again

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ