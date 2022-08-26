Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Driver arrested after van ploughs into Brussels cafe terrace

08/26/2022 | 11:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A van drives into a cafe terrace in central Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A van drove into a cafe terrace in central Brussels on Friday, leaving six people needing treatment for light injuries and shock, Brussels fire brigade and prosecutors said.

The van driver who had fled in the vehicle after the incident shortly before 1 p.m. local time (1100 GMT), was detained later in the city of Antwerp, news agency Belga reported based on a source with knowledge of the situation.

None of the injured people needed to be taken to hospital.

It was not clear whether the incident was an accident or deliberate, although witnesses told Belgian media that the van entered Rue Saint-Michel, which leads into a busy shopping area, with tyres screeching, seemed to target the cafe and headed away at high speed.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Bart Meijer; Editing by John Chalmers)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:00pDutch under pressure to rectify 'inhumane' conditions at asylum seeker centre
RE
11:55aPandemic's impact on U.S. productivity may be a wash, research shows
RE
11:52aSouth African rand weakens on hawkish Fed; stocks slip
RE
11:50aFedEx sues crusading delivery contractor, seeks injunction, damages
RE
11:49aStandard group ltd - hy revenue 1.37 bln shillings vs 1.60 bln…
RE
11:47aSTOLTENBERG : Nato needs a strong and predictable allied presence…
RE
11:46aNATO'S STOLTENBERG : Russia's capabilities in the north are a str…
RE
11:37aUp to Justice Dept to determine if national security harmed at Mar-a-Lago, Biden says
RE
11:31aFood, fuel shortages hit Tunisian shops
RE
11:30aRescue boat celebrates as stranded migrants given ok to disembark in Italy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's 'raise and hold' inflation gamble in spotlight as Jackson Hole aw..
2Analyst recommendations: Microsoft, Salesforce, Union Pacific, Snowflak..
3U.S. consumer spending misses expectation in July; inflation slows
4Watchdog bares teeth on Veolia- Suez megadeal
5HAPAG-LLOYD : Sell rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS