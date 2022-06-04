Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All News

Driver killed, eight injured in train accident in China

06/04/2022 | 06:51am EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - A passenger train accident in southwestern China on Saturday killed the driver and injured eight people, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

As the Guangzhou-bound train was about to enter a tunnel in Guizhou province, it ploughed into debris deposited on the tracks by a mudslide, derailing two carriages and killing the driver, CCTV reported.

Of the eight injured, seven were passengers and one was a member of the train staff. All other 136 passengers were safe.

The derailed train is a D-class train service that moves at a slower speed than the country's fastest G-class high-speed trains.

The accident on Saturday morning happened during a long-weekend which typically sees heavier passenger flows as people take advantage of the public holiday to travel inter-city.

China's rail network, with an operating route length of about 150,000 km, is the second largest in the world.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2022
