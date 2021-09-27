Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Driverbase Combines Over 175,000 Ratings to Report Best Car Brand Rankings

09/27/2021 | 12:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rankings are based on one of the largest car ownership satisfaction studies in automotive

Driverbase, an automotive research and shopping website, has released the results from an extensive consumer study that ranks all the car brands by ownership satisfaction level. The Driverbase Best Car Brand Rankings analyzed ratings from over 175,000 car owners representing all major makes and models in the United States. Drivers can now find out which cars are delivering the best customer experiences and learn how their current vehicle brand ranks.

Best Car Brands

Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, Tesla, McLaren, Ferrari, Porsche, Genesis, Aston Martin, Bentley, RAM, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Lexus, Subaru, and BMW lead the car ownership satisfaction rankings released by Driverbase.

Car Brand Rankings

View all the car brand rankings including results for Infiniti, Acura, Toyota, Land Rover, Lotus, Volvo, Honda, Karma, Jaguar, Lincoln, Cadillac, Mazda, MINI, Volkswagen, GMC, Jeep, Dodge, Hyundai, Kia, Ford, Nissan, Chevrolet, Buick, Fiat, Chrysler and Mitsubishi:

https://driverbase.com/best-car-ratings

Methodology

In September 2021, Driverbase analyzed over 175,000 authentic car owner ratings generated by its platform. The best car ratings are an independent survey of ownership satisfaction for all cars, SUVs and trucks in the United States. Brand ratings are based on the average of all car model ratings. Vehicle ratings are collected from real car owners. No expert ratings or editorial opinions are included in the results.

About Driverbase Inc.

Founded in 2018, Driverbase Inc. is an automotive marketplace that provides drivers with personalized vehicle recommendations and connects them to local dealership inventory. Our mission is to deliver the best car search website experience. Driverbase has compiled vehicle information in a Vehicle Graph® and implemented artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to calculate the optimal vehicle recommendations for every driver.

Shop new, certified and used cars for sale on the marketplace.

Driverbase® is a registered trademark of, Driverbase Inc. All other products and trademarks are property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:02pPackaging Technology Group (PTG) Expands Further with Opening of New Fort Worth, Texas Location
BU
01:01pTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : TI's integrated transformer module technology helps maximize drive time in hybrid and electric vehicles
PR
01:01pN2 PACKAGING SYSTEMS, LLC : Successfully Protects Its Proprietary Packaging Process for Government Regulated Substances
BU
01:01pSpine Wave Announces the Commercial Launch of the Salvo® 5.5/6.0mm Spine System
GL
01:01pCREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY : to Acquire ICM Partners
BU
01:01pSpine Wave Announces the Commercial Launch of the Salvo® 5.5/6.0mm Spine System
GL
01:00pFlewber Takes First Flight After Mobile App Launch
GL
01:00pFlewber Takes First Flight After Mobile App Launch
GL
01:00pRIVERS CASINO : Partners With SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club
BU
12:59pPFIZER : Biden getting COVID-19 booster shot after authorization
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlo..
3As OPEC reopens the taps, African giants losing race to pump more
4TotalEnergies : and Safran Create a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate..
5Fed's Evans sees taper close, expects rate hike in 2023

HOT NEWS