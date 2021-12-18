Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Driving 101 Announces 2022 NASCAR Racing Experience Schedule

12/18/2021 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Country’s Premier Driving Experience to Bring Fast-Paced Fun to 16 Speedways Nationwide

Book Now for the Race Fan on Your Holiday Gift List

CHARLOTTE, NC, Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Motorsports’ leading fan driving experience partners – Driving 101, which operates NASCAR Racing Experience, Richard Petty Driving Experience and Mario Andretti Racing Experience – announced today the schedule of event dates at premier speedways across the country.

Race fans can drive the same tracks as their idols, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Auto Club Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Daytona International Speedway, Dover International Speedway, Homestead Miami Speedway, Kansas Motor Speedway, Kentucky Motor Speedway, Homestead Miami Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Michigan International Raceway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Richmond Raceway, Talladega Superspeedway and Texas Motor Speedway. 

“At the NASCAR Racing Experience, you get the unique chance to race the same cars and the same tracks as your motorsports heroes,” said Kurt Weinhart, chief revenue officer for Driving 101. “We know that people are planning in advance for their vacations and events next year. With the complete 2022 NASCAR Racing Experience calendar in hand, they can secure their seat for this once-in-a-lifetime experience, bucket-list trip or corporate event.”

The NASCAR Racing Experience makes the ideal holiday gift for any race fan or thrill seeker. Reservations at the NASCAR Racing Experience are on sale with prices starting at just $249.99 to drive a NASCAR race car and $129.99 for NASCAR Ride Alongs. Advance reservations are encouraged as track times fill up quickly. Reservations can be booked at www.NASCARRacingExperience.com or 704-886-2400.

Driving 101 and its three trusted racing brands now runs at 16 nationwide speedways for NASCAR Racing Experience as well as 14 nationwide speedways for Mario Andretti Racing Experience.

“The 2022 season offers the best NASCAR stock car and Indy-style car driving experience choice for customers, race fans, thrill seekers and corporate America. In short, we are the leader in the driving experience industry.  We’ve enhanced our nationwide locations, strengthened our marketing strategies, and made the racing experience even more authentic,” said Weinhardt. 

About Driving 101: Driving 101 and its three trusted racing brands now the NASCAR Racing Experience at 16 speedways nationwide as well as running the Mario Andretti Racing Experience at 14 speedways nationwide. Both offer a vast array of corporate outings and motorsports-themed events. NASCAR Racing Experience is the leading experiential racing company in North America, offering the most realistic racing programs available to motorsports fans nationwide. For more information call 704-886-2400 or visit www.NASCARRacingExperience.com.

Contact:

Deborah Robinson
312-505-4336
drobinson@vmg1.com

Attachment


Driving 101

NASCAR Racing Experience

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:13aParent Project Muscular Dystrophy Commemorates 20th Anniversary of Enactment of the MD-CARE Act
PR
08:12aS.African court to hear ex-president Zuma's plea to appeal parole ruling on Tuesday
RE
08:10aNIO : Day 2021 Held in Suzhou, Smart Electric Sedan ET5 Unveiled
PU
08:07aPrysmian wins $900 million of U.S. wind farm contracts
RE
08:01aDriving 101 Announces 2022 NASCAR Racing Experience Schedule
GL
07:57aSenate confirms big slate of Biden ambassadors to end 2021
AQ
07:54aTaiwan referendums fail in major setback for opposition
RE
07:51aCricket-Starc and Lyon wreck England, Australia sniff victory
RE
07:24aBlast at Pakistan bank branch constructed on sewage drain kills at least 10
RE
07:10aREPL : :Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting::Voluntary
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030
2Cricket-Starc and Lyon wreck England, Australia sniff victory
3Narrowing market breadth may be worrying signal for stocks
4Telecom Italia's former CEO steps down from company board
5Southwest CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate hearing - airlin..

HOT NEWS