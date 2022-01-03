Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Drone attack on US base foiled, Iraqi security sources say

01/03/2022 | 10:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The remains of the wreckage of a drone are seen at Baghdad airport

BAGHDAD (Reuters) -Two armed drones were shot down on Monday as they approached an Iraqi military base hosting U.S. forces near Baghdad's international airport, Iraqi security sources said, adding that nobody was hurt in the incident.

The attack came as Iran and its allies in Iraq marked the second anniversary of the assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed in a drone strike near Baghdad airport ordered by then-U.S. president Donald Trump.

Commenting on the attack, an official of the U.S.-led international military coalition said the base's defence system had engaged "two fixed-wing suicide drones. They were shot down without incident".

"This was a dangerous attack on a civilian airport," the coalition official said in a brief statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Armed groups that some Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran have claimed responsibility for similar incidents in the past.

Footage provided by the coalition official showed what the official said was debris of two fixed-wing drones destroyed in the attack, with writing clearly visible on the wing of one drone reading "Soleimani's revenge".

Soleimani, head of an elite overseas unit of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed along with Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Jan. 3, 2020, in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

Hundreds of supporters of Iran-backed militia groups gathered on Sunday at Baghdad airport to mark the anniversary of Soleimani's death and to chant anti-American slogans.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:25aHomebuilding lifts U.S. construction spending in November
RE
10:24aTurkish inflation soars to 36%, highest in Erdogan era
RE
10:22aDutch to reopen schools despite high infection rates
RE
10:21aU.S. Factory Activity Slowed in December; Supply-Chain Strains Eased
DJ
10:20aBank of Israel holds rates on economic uncertainty, low inflation
RE
10:19aChina evergrande says authorities at danzhou city sent demolition order on 39 buildings of ocean flower island protect on dec 30
RE
10:17aDrone attack on US base foiled, Iraqi security sources say
RE
10:15aTesla's bumper delivery numbers charge up shares
RE
10:13aHouthis seize 'hostile' vessel off Yemen that Saudis say carried medical equipment
RE
10:11a"We will not yield," French lawmaker says after death threats over COVID vaccine pass
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street set to follow Europe to new year highs
2Tesla surmounts supply chain woes with blockbuster Q4 deliveries
3European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs
4BlueCity Holdings Limited Announces Receipt of a Preliminary Non-Bindin..
5Euro zone factory growth stayed strong in Dec as supply issues eased -P..

HOT NEWS