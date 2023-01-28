Advanced search
Drone captures extensive destruction in eastern Ukraine

01/28/2023 | 10:20am EST
STORY: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday (January 27) that the situation at the front remained extremely acute, particularly in the eastern Donetsk region where he reported major battles for Vuhledar, to the southwest of Donetsk, and Bakhmut, to the northeast.

In a Friday evening address, Zelenskiy said Russian forces were not just storming Ukrainian positions but also destroying the towns and villages around them.

In Bohoiavlenka village in Donetsk region, soldiers said fighting around the nearby town of Vuhledar had intensified, with Russian troops constantly trying to advance and capture it.

Vuhledar had come under intense shelling in the past 24 hours, with seven buildings and two schools damaged, Yevhen Nazarenko, spokesman for the Ukraine army's 68th brigade, told Reuters.

"They constantly use artillery fire, aviation. There is no single quiet minute here," he said.

Thick black smoke rose over Bohoiavlenka and explosions could be heard in the background. Some homes were damaged.


