Drone captures extensive destruction in eastern Ukraine

In a Friday evening address, Zelenskiy said Russian forces were not just storming Ukrainian positions but also destroying the towns and villages around them.

In Bohoiavlenka village in Donetsk region, soldiers said fighting around the nearby town of Vuhledar had intensified, with Russian troops constantly trying to advance and capture it.

Vuhledar had come under intense shelling in the past 24 hours, with seven buildings and two schools damaged, Yevhen Nazarenko, spokesman for the Ukraine army's 68th brigade, told Reuters.

"They constantly use artillery fire, aviation. There is no single quiet minute here," he said.

Thick black smoke rose over Bohoiavlenka and explosions could be heard in the background. Some homes were damaged.