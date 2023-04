STORY: First responders on Saturday (April 1) will sift through debris for more possible victims after a fierce tornado sliced through Little Rock and the northeastern part of the state, killing at least two people and injuring dozens of others.

On Friday evening, the twister sheared roofs and walls from many buildings, flipped over vehicles and downed trees and power lines, officials said.

A blast of extreme spring weather swept much of the United States on Friday, menacing the nation's midsection from Texas to the Great Lakes with thunderstorms and tornados.