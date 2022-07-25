Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Drone saves 14-year-old from drowning on a Spanish beach

07/25/2022 | 04:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GANDIA, Spain (Reuters) - A pioneering drone lifeguard service rolled out across Spanish beaches saved the life of a 14-year-old boy this month as he struggled against a powerful tide off a beach in Valencia, its operators have said.

The drone dropped a life vest into the sea that was able to keep the teenager afloat just as he started to sink below the waves, until a physical lifeguard team arrived moments later.

"When we arrived what we saw was a kid that was in very bad shape, with almost no energy to keep floating, so I sent over the life vest," Miguel Angel Pedrero, drone pilot for General Drones, the firm that supplies the technology, told Reuters.

"Because of the heavy waves it was a complicated manoeuvre, but we finally managed to give him the vest and he could float until the lifeguards reached him by jet ski."

Valencia-based General Drones started supporting Spanish lifeguard staff in 2017 in the town of Sagunto just north of Valencia.

Now, it has more than 30 pilots and their drones working with the lifeguards at 22 beaches across Spain, providing rapid reaction support in the critical moments of a potential drowning before lifeguards can physically reach the scene.

"These extra seconds are vital in some cases and also allows the rescue teams to approach the person more calmly and cautiously," Pedrero added.

After being rescued, the 14-year-old, who has not been identified, was sent to a local hospital after ambulance personnel provided him with oxygen. He was sent home 24 hours later.

A total of 140 people have died from accidental drowning in Spain in the first six months of 2022, 55% more than in the same period of 2021, according to the Royal Spanish Lifesaving and Rescue Federation.

(Writing by Christina Thykjaer; Editing by Emma Pinedo and Alison Williams)

By Oscar Corrons


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38aChina's Sinopec outbid for Russian ESPO crude in July - traders
RE
04:37aJapan slashes fiscal year GDP growth f'cast to 2.0% on global demand slump
RE
04:37aDutch retailer SPAR to enter Israeli market amid soaring living costs
RE
04:35aDrone saves 14-year-old from drowning on a Spanish beach
RE
04:33aGermany on cusp of recession, says ifo, after business sentiment falls
RE
04:33aPound struggles around $1.20 on economy worries
RE
04:32aGerman yields edge higher on hawkish ECB comments
RE
04:30aChina says Myanmar should resolve conflicts within constitutional framework
RE
04:27aOne fifth of UK households had 'negative disposable income' in June, says Asda
RE
04:23aECB's Kazaks says big hikes may not be over after July move - Bloomberg
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Philips misses Q2 forecasts, cites supply chain issues and China lockdo..
2Analysis-No longer silent, Japan asset managers flex muscle in legacy t..
3Musk denies 'romantic' affair with Google co-founder Brin's wife
4Schaeffler : to acquire Ewellix - Presentation
5TotalEnergies begins production from Ikike field in Nigeria

HOT NEWS