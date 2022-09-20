Drone shots show hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

In Salinas, toppled papaya trees lay flat on the ground, while in Guayama, a collapsed house was seen next to the banks of a river.

Meanwhile, residents in Toa Baja tried to salvage what little belongings they could. Their ruined furniture lined the pavements outside their flooded homes.

Some 80% of homes and businesses in Puerto Rico still lacked power on Tuesday as rains receded, with residents complaining that the island's troubled electrical grid had been a mess even before the storm, despite a new operator taking over last year and billions of dollars in funding to improve it.

Fiona hit Puerto Rico on Sunday, causing an island-wide outage for its 1.5 million customers.