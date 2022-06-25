Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
Drone shows aftermath of Afghanistan earthquake

06/25/2022 | 07:01am EDT
STORY: Footage taken by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies showed houses that had been reduced to rubble after the deadly earthquake struck on Wednesday (June 22), leaving thousands of survivors struggling to find adequate shelter and food.

A total of 1,036 people are confirmed to have been killed, the United Nations said on Friday.

About 2,000 people were injured and 10,000 homes partially or entirely destroyed , a spokesperson for Afghanistan's disaster ministry has said.

Afghanistan's acting minister of health, Qalandar Ebad, said that almost 90 per cent of houses in the area had been destroyed in the earthquake, and that most of those that remained standing were not fit for living.

Poor communications and only very basic roads have hampered relief efforts in a country grappling with a humanitarian crisis that deteriorated sharply after the Taliban took over last August as U.S.-led international forces withdrew.


© Reuters 2022
