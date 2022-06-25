Drone shows aftermath of Afghanistan earthquake

A total of 1,036 people are confirmed to have been killed, the United Nations said on Friday.

About 2,000 people were injured and 10,000 homes partially or entirely destroyed , a spokesperson for Afghanistan's disaster ministry has said.

Afghanistan's acting minister of health, Qalandar Ebad, said that almost 90 per cent of houses in the area had been destroyed in the earthquake, and that most of those that remained standing were not fit for living.

Poor communications and only very basic roads have hampered relief efforts in a country grappling with a humanitarian crisis that deteriorated sharply after the Taliban took over last August as U.S.-led international forces withdrew.