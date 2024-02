Drone video shows Chile's deadly wildfire devastation

STORY: The death toll of at least 46 people as of Saturday makes this the deadliest outbreak of forest fires in Chile in the past decade, the country's disaster agency Senapred said.

Throughout the country there were 92 active fires, leaving more than 43,000 hectares affected by the incident, Interior Minister Carolina Toha said earlier in the day.