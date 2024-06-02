STORY: :: Southern Germany is hit by major flooding after days of heavy rain

:: June 2, 2024

:: Reichertshofen, Germany

On Sunday, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder visited the affected area and met with rescue services.

Parts of Europe were hit by major flooding in 2021 that killed nearly 200, with Germany bearing the brunt. The disaster was largely blamed on the consequences of climate change and prompted calls for stricter warning and safety measures.