up reforestation efforts in Rio de Janeiro
The drones buzz through the air and disperse
seeds in areas that are hard to reach
Their target area and the number of seeds dropped
is determined by AI, according to the local government
Rio's city hall partnered with
startup Morfo for the green initiative
(Gregory Maitre, CEO of Morfo)
"If a person plants seeds manually, he gets to plant an average of a hectare per day in accessible areas. With a drone, each drone gets to plant 50 hectares per day as one person gets to drive three drones at the same time. So, productivity of planting with a drone is very big. In addition, it can access areas that are risky for humans or difficult to access."
One drone can disperse 180
seed capsules per minute
That's 100 times faster
than human hands