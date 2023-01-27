Advanced search
'Drop the hammer': video of attack on Paul Pelosi

01/27/2023 | 07:23pm EST
STORY: Video released Friday, recorded by a San Francisco police officer's body camera, shows a door opening on a bizarre scene - Paul Pelosi in pajamas, alongside another man, both holding onto a hammer.

POLICE: "Drop the hammer."

DEPAPE: "Nope."

POLICE: "What is going on right now?"

POLICE: "Oh shit!"

The brutal attack lasted only seconds before police were able to stop it, but left Pelosi, husband to then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with severe injuries, including a fractured skull.

Newly-released surveillance video shows the alleged attacker, 42-year old David DePape, smashing through a glass window to get into the couple's San Francisco home before confronting his victim.

A distressed Paul Pelosi soon called 911, talking to the dispatcher with DePape apparently beside him.

PELOSI: "This gentleman just came into the house, and he wants to wait here for my wife to come home."

In audio from a police interview, DePape said he broke in looking for Nancy Pelosi, who was not home, and had planned to hold her hostage to pay for what he called a crime spree by the Democratic party... echoing Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election.

"It originates with Hillary, but like Pelosi ran with the lying as much or more than anyone, like honestly, like day in, day out, the person who was on the TV lying every day was Pelosi."

DePape has been indicted on federal attempted kidnapping and assault charges. He has pleaded not guilty to state charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, elder abuse, false imprisonment and threatening a public official.

After the attack, Pelosi underwent emergency surgery for his wounds, and is still recovering.

The attack shocked Washington and renewed concerns about a breakdown in civility and a rise in political violence.


