Drought prompts Portugal to restrict water use at more hydropower dams

LISBON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Hit by drought, Portugal on
Tuesday expanded a previous order to temporarily restrict water
use for electricity production and irrigation to more of its
hydropower dams.
Heat and little rain has left around 40% of mainland
Portugal in extreme drought while the rest of the territory is
classed as facing a severe drought, according to the Portuguese
Institute of Meteorology (IPMA).
According to the Lusa news agency, David Boyd, U.N. special
rapporteur on human rights and the environment, told a news
conference in Lisbon on Tuesday that the "severity of the
drought in Portugal was really impressive".
In February, the government ordered five dams in central
Portugal to halt their electricity production almost completely,
and one dam in the southern Algarve region had to stop using
water for irrigation, prioritising human consumption instead.
Now, a total of 15 dams across the country have been ordered
to temporarily suspend their electricity production.
There are around 60 Portuguese hydropower dams, which last
year produced 26% of the country's electricity but only 11% in
the first eight months of this year, according to the Portuguese
Association of Renewable Energies.
The government said the measure would come into place on
Oct. 1 and would only be lifted when the dams' capacity return
to minimum levels or if the water is needed to guarantee the
security of the country's energy supply.
The government said total water storage at Portugal's dams
stood at 26%, a number which was expected to drop further and
affect the country's hydropower production capacity over the
winter.
"It is also in the winter period that the gas supply
difficulties are likely to intensify across Europe," the
government said.
To tackle the energy crisis, Portugal revealed details of
its energy-saving plan, which includes measures such as turning
off indoor decorative lighting earlier than usual and slightly
lower central heating temperatures.
