Drought-struck Brazil expects Sept rainfall well below average

SAO PAULO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Rainfall in key
energy-producing regions of drought-struck Brazil is likely to
remain well below average in September, the national grid
operator ONS said on Friday, doing little to relieve high energy
prices and headaches for agribusiness.
Brazil, one of the world's agricultural superpowers, is
grappling with one of its worst droughts in nearly a century.
The lack of rainfall has hurt farmers and forced the country to
rely more on costly thermoelectric power plants, stoking
inflation and dragging on the economy.
With reservoirs low at key hydroelectric dams, the
government is encouraging Brazilians to consume less power, but
has so far ruled out energy rationing.
On Friday, the ONS said it expected energy usage to rise
0.9% next month compared to the same period last year.
But it said rainfall in areas where hydroelectric power is
produced will remain below average in September. In the
southeast and midwest Brazil, where the country's main
hydropower reservoirs are located, rainfall should reach just
57% of the historical average for the period, it said.
