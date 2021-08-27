Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Drought-struck Brazil expects Sept rainfall well below average

08/27/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Rainfall in key energy-producing regions of drought-struck Brazil is likely to remain well below average in September, the national grid operator ONS said on Friday, doing little to relieve high energy prices and headaches for agribusiness.

Brazil, one of the world's agricultural superpowers, is grappling with one of its worst droughts in nearly a century. The lack of rainfall has hurt farmers and forced the country to rely more on costly thermoelectric power plants, stoking inflation and dragging on the economy.

With reservoirs low at key hydroelectric dams, the government is encouraging Brazilians to consume less power, but has so far ruled out energy rationing.

On Friday, the ONS said it expected energy usage to rise 0.9% next month compared to the same period last year.

But it said rainfall in areas where hydroelectric power is produced will remain below average in September. In the southeast and midwest Brazil, where the country's main hydropower reservoirs are located, rainfall should reach just 57% of the historical average for the period, it said. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pMexico says joined by Canada in seeking consultation with US over USMCA content rules
RE
05:43pMexico's economy minister clouthier says canada has joined mexico in seeking formal consultation with the united states over content rules for automobiles set out in the usmca trade pact
RE
05:36pUtilities Slip On Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.93% to 87.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.82% to $1.1797 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.98% to $1.3761 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Gains 0.06% to 109.85 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pCommunications Services Up As Powell's Speech Viewed As Dovish -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:33pTech Up On Fed Tapering Delay Hopes -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:32pLIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures rise, narrowing discount to cash market
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACTBOX-From tech to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2BALTA GROUP NV : BALTA : H1 2021 Results 27/08/2021Balta Group
3Wall Street surges; U.S. yields fall after Fed's Powell speaks
4ALFEN N.V. : ALFEN H1 2021: revenue growth of 28% with strong increase in profitability
5Fed's Powell holds fast to 'this year' timeline for bond-buying taper

HOT NEWS