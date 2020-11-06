Log in
Drug Intermediates and APIs Market Procurement Intelligence Report With COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Forecasts, 2020-2024

11/06/2020 | 04:31pm EST

The Drug Intermediates And APIs market will register an incremental spend of about $ 81 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.22% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Drug Intermediates And APIs sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005150/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Drug Intermediates And APIs Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Drug Intermediates And APIs Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Key benefits to buy this report:

  • What are the market dynamics?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What are the category growth drivers?
  • What are the constraints on category growth?
  • Who are the suppliers in this market?
  • What are the demand-supply shifts?
  • What are the major category requirements?
  • What are the procurement best practices in this market?

Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information Knowledge centre on COVID-19 impact assessment

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and the latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Drug Intermediates And APIs market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for Drug Intermediates And APIs market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Drug Intermediates And APIs pricing levels, pros and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers Click Here

To access the definite purchasing guide on the drug intermediates and apis that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Drug Intermediates And APIs TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Subscribe Now for Free.

Some of the top drug intermediates and apis suppliers listed in this report:

This drug intermediates and apis procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Sanofi
  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
  • Novartis AG
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Eli Lilly and Co.
  • AstraZeneca Plc
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • AbbVie Inc.

This procurement report helps buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their drug intermediates and apis requirements by answering the following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
  • What are the drug intermediates and apis category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Contact Us.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo


© Business Wire 2020
