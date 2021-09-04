Drug companies say enough U.S. states join $26 bln opioid settlement to proceed

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Three large U.S. drug distributors and
drugmaker Johnson & Johnson will proceed with a proposed
$26 billion settlement resolving claims that they fueled the
opioid epidemic after "enough" states joined in, the companies
said on Saturday.
The companies had until Saturday to decide whether enough
states back the $21 billion proposed settlement with McKesson
Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Cardinal Health
Inc and a $5 billion agreement with J&J.
The distributors said 42 states, five territories and
Washington, D.C., signed on to their agreement.
Alabama, Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Washington,
West Virginia are not participating in the settlement, a person
familiar with the matter said. New Hampshire agreed to settle
only with the distributors, while Rhode Island joined only J&J’s
deal, the person said.
The companies will make their first annual settlement
payment into escrow on or before Sept. 30, the distributors
said. The final amount will depend on several factors, including
the final participation rate of states and political
subdivisions, they added.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, a lead
settlement negotiator, called the support level a "remarkable
showing of unity and commitment across the country to address
this problem."
The settlement's complex formula envisioned at least 44
states participating, but ultimately the companies got to decide
whether a "critical mass" had joined and whether to finalize the
deal.
Cities and counties within participating states have through
Jan. 2 to join as well. Ultimately, $10.7 billion is tied to the
extent localities participate.
The deal, unveiled by 14 state attorneys general on July 21,
is designed to resolve more than 3,000 lawsuits accusing the
distributors of ignoring red flags that pain pills were being
diverted into communities for illicit uses and that J&J played
down the risks of opioid addiction.
The money would fund treatment and other services.
The companies deny wrongdoing, saying the drugs were
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and that
responsibility for ballooning painkiller sales lies with
doctors, regulators and others.
The deal is separate from a settlement resolving similar
claims against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP and its wealthy
Sackler family owners. A bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved
that deal, which Purdue values at more than $10
billion.
