Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Drugmakers condemn plan for COVID vaccine patent waiver

03/16/2022 | 07:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A logo is pictured outside the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva

(Reuters) - Global drugmakers condemned on Wednesday an initiative by four World Trade Organization members to introduce an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines, saying it could undermine the industry's ability to respond to health crises in future.

The United States, the European Union, India and South Africa reached consensus on Tuesday on key elements for a long-sought waiver for COVID-19 vaccines, according to a proposed text seen by Reuters.

"Biopharmaceutical companies reaffirm their position that weakening patents now when it is widely acknowledged that there are no longer supply constraints of COVID-19 vaccines, sends the wrong signal," said Thomas Cueni, director general of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA).

Cueni said in the statement the proposals amounted to "political posturing that are at best a distraction, at worse creating uncertainty that can undermine innovation's ability to respond to the current and future response to pandemics."

He said the global pharmaceuticals industry was producing more than 1 billion vaccine doses a month, thanks to collaboration within the legal patent protection framework, and the focus should shift from production to distributing shots in poorer nations.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. -2.56% 26.65 End-of-day quote.-13.05%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.51% 557.15 Delayed Quote.2.47%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 3.48% 2111.17 Delayed Quote.4.00%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 2.04% 180.37 Delayed Quote.1.34%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:50aSTATE TV PROTESTER TELLS RUSSIANS : open your eyes to Ukraine war propaganda
RE
07:50aSTATE TV PROTESTER TELLS RUSSIANS : open your eyes to Ukraine war propaganda
RE
07:49aMorocco's OCP aims to boost fertiliser output despite lack of Russian ammonia
RE
07:48aJapan says it will remove more COVID curbs as infections ebb
RE
07:47aMerck to pause investments in Russia, will supply essential medicines
RE
07:45aDrugmakers condemn plan for COVID vaccine patent waiver
RE
07:45aU.S., Britain trade talks to start next week in Baltimore
RE
07:43aEuro zone government bond yields rise as risk appetite grows
RE
07:42aBritish-Iranian aid worker handed over to British team in Tehran
RE
07:41aVerizon secures contracts worth nearly $1 billion from U.S. defense department
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1History shows stocks can weather rate hike cycle
2Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
3World stocks recover on Ukraine talks, Fed hopes buoy U.S. yields
4Reeling from China's crackdown, Alibaba and Tencent readying big job cu..
5Property developer Sunac China does not rule out extension proposal - R..

HOT NEWS