Drumz Plc - Holding(s) in Company

01/11/2022 | 02:02am EST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

1. Issuer Details 

ISIN 

GB00B06CZD75 

Issuer Name 

DRUMZ PLC 

UK or Non-UK Issuer 

UK 

2. Reason for Notification 

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 

Name 

SIPP of Nicholas Clark 

City of registered office (if applicable) 

London 

Country of registered office (if applicable) 

United Kingdom 

4. Details of the shareholder 

Name  City of registered office  Country of registered office 
Lawshare Nominees Ltd  Manchester  England & Wales 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 

10-Jan-2022 

6. Date on which Issuer notified 

10-Jan-2022 

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)  % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)  Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)  Total number of voting rights held in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached  9.032200  0.000000  9.032200  37919167 
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  8.395635  0.000000  8.395635 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)  Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)  Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)  % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)  % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B06CZD75  37919167  9.032200  0.000000 
Sub Total 8.A  37919167 9.032200%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial instrument  Expiration date  Exercise/conversion period  Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted  % of voting rights 
Sub Total 8.B1 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument  Expiration date  Exercise/conversion period  Physical or cash settlement  Number of voting rights  % of voting rights 
Sub Total 8.B2 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. 

Ultimate controlling person  Name of controlled undertaking  % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold  % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold  Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold 

10. In case of proxy voting 

Name of the proxy holder 

The number and % of voting rights held 

The date until which the voting rights will be held 

11. Additional Information 

12. Date of Completion 

10-Jan-2022 

13. Place Of Completion 

London 


© PRNewswire 2022
