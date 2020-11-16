Log in
Drunk Elephant Black Friday Deals (2020): Early Cleanser, Serum & More Drunk Elephant Skincare Sales Listed by Deal Stripe

11/16/2020

Check our list of the best early Drunk Elephant deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring sales on Drunk Elephant natural serums, polypeptide creams, cleansers, exfoliators, and more skincare products

Find the top early Drunk Elephant deals for Black Friday 2020, including all the best Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum, T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial exfoliator, and Protini Polypeptide Cream offers. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Drunk Elephant Deals:

Best Cosmetics Deals:

Interested in more deals? Click here to see the full range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to see Amazon’s current holiday season deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Drunk Elephant brand of skincare products made with only natural ingredients. As its founder, Tiffany Masterson says, their ingredient-elimination philosophy will give its users a skin reset. The name, Drunk Elephant is based on the African myth where elephants get drunk after eating the marula fruit. Virgin marula oil is the main ingredient of all the Drunk Elephant products and its fatty acids and antioxidants help in improving skin quality. Bestselling Drunk Elephant products are the T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial exfoliator, the F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Mask hydrant, the C-Firma Day Serum, and the Protini Polypeptide Cream.

